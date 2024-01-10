“Honestly gonna stop watching on Tuesdays at this point, possibly more if they keep harping on it.” “Vrabel just got fired. There’s the NFL head coach carousel, so many exciting storylines with the NFL playoffs, and we have this.”

One major thing lost in the Aaron Rodgers+McAfee versus the world dustup is most of those vocally supporting Rodgers are not actual McAfee viewers but rather just culture wars enthusiasts. Actual McAfee show fans are mostly totally over this shit (screenshots from his Reddit) pic.twitter.com/K4p2yHTV58 — Ben Koo (@bkoo) January 10, 2024

While one might have expected McAfee’s fans to take the show’s side, the reality is that Rodgers’ recent appearances run counter to everything the former NFL punter has built his media empire on. With viewers looking for a show that “sticks to sports,” The Pat McAfee Show has largely done just that, celebrating all things football and guys being dudes.

So it’s not necessarily a surprise that on the day after the College Football Playoff Championship Game was played and in the midst of the NFL playoffs and coaching carousel, viewers were disappointed that the program spent the better part of an hour letting Rodgers deflect blame for his comments regarding Jimmy Kimmel and justifying still being obsessed with Dr. Anthony Fauci and the COVID-19 vaccine. McAfee, for his part, rarely endorses — nor denounces — Rodgers’ comments. But at this point in his ESPN tenure, it’s also clear that the more you tell him he can’t do something, the more likely he is to do it.

The good news for McAfee Show fans? Tuesday marked Rodgers’ final appearance for the foreseeable future with the Jets’ season having come to an end. And while McAfee might not be willing to listen to ESPN when it comes to the four-time MVP’s potential return to the show next season, it will be interesting to see whether he considers the feedback from his fans.