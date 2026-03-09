Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The beginning of NFL free agency, excuse me, the “legal tampering period,” is the sports media equivalent of an election night broadcast for cable news. It’s a time when ESPN can bring out all the big guns and flex its domineering, transaction-breaking muscles, while also deploying its fleet of opinionists to tell us what it all means. For many NFL obsessives, today is one of the best days on the calendar.

In prior years, the start of NFL free agency was a banner day for ESPN’s news operation. Last year, ESPN’s biggest NFL stars — Adam Schefter, Dan Orlovsky, Laura Rutledge, Louis Riddick, etc. — all contributed to a SportsCenter Special dedicated to covering the beginning of free agency at noon ET on Monday. This year, many of those biggest stars made the pilgrimage to Indianapolis, where The Pat McAfee Show officially took the baton for ESPN’s flagship free agency coverage.

At this time last year, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter earned himself what was effectively a 100-day shadowban from McAfee when he decided to appear on SportsCenter‘s free agency coverage, airing on ESPN2, rather than McAfee’s eponymous show, airing at the same time on ESPN. Today, Schefter is cordoned off in a glass room inside the Thunderdome serving as McAfee’s special free agent correspondent. What a difference a year makes.

What a difference a year makes. A year ago, Schefter didn’t appear on PMS, instead appearing on ESPN2 for the start of free agency. Schefter was effectively banned from PMS for the perceived slight until a report surfaced. Schefter is now behind a glass door in the… pic.twitter.com/9Ju5VIXXSI — Ben Koo (@bkoo) March 9, 2026

The move is symbolic in a couple of ways.

First, it’s another confirmation of what ESPN now values in its daytime programming: personality-driven shows over traditional news coverage.

But second, and perhaps more importantly, it’s a confirmation that Pat McAfee is now officially what he claims to hate, which is the ESPN establishment.

Ever since McAfee’s YouTube show debuted on ESPN in September 2023, the former Indianapolis Colts punter has used his platform to rail against the “suits” running the network. Most notably, McAfee seemed to play a part in running out longtime ESPN executive Norby Williamson, whom he called a “rat” on-air. Williamson was relieved of his duties shortly thereafter.

But then there’s the myriad of microdramas McAfee has instigated against ESPN’s corporate brain trust. McAfee‘s editorial independence gives the show outsized power over the network it airs on for 10 hours each week. Its host has wielded that power in vindictive ways, like punishing ESPN for withholding Schefter from last year’s free agency show, in relatively benign ways, like pushing the network to hire Shams Charania as its NBA insider to replace Adrian Wojnarowski, and in remarkable ways, like forcing ESPN to look past conspiracy theories floated about its corporate parent’s biggest on-air star.

At every turn, ESPN has given McAfee what he wants. And in doing so, ESPN has increasingly become a network shaped in McAfee’s own image.

Let’s turn back to the network’s free agency coverage today. Whereas last year the network counter-programmed McAfee with its own special coverage on ESPN2, this year ESPN2 simply re-aired today’s episode of First Take, granting McAfee full reign over the network’s free agency coverage. Think about that. On one of the biggest news days on the NFL calendar, not a single ESPN producer contributed to the network’s coverage between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. ET, the first two hours of NFL free agency. Instead, it was all McAfee’s team.

Most of ESPN’s top NFL personalities — Schefter, Dan Orlovsky, and Peter Schrager — were live from Indianapolis. ESPN is fully embracing McAfee, even if McAfee will never fully embrace ESPN.

This is not to say that McAfee’s coverage was any worse or any better than ESPN’s typical free agency coverage would have been. I’ll leave those value judgments to people who know football much better than I do. But today was a seminal moment in the McAfee-ESPN partnership. Rather than keeping its top NFL personalities for itself, ESPN let three of them travel to an abandoned church in Indianapolis to serve at the altar of McAfee. They weren’t on the sets of Get Up or First Take. They were on McAfee.

If that doesn’t tell you that McAfee is ESPN, I don’t know what does.

And the wild part? McAfee can up and leave whenever he wants (at least within the bounds of his licensing deal). He does not have to show any loyalty to ESPN. Perhaps that’s partly why ESPN is willing to give McAfee the world (i.e., top personalities for his show, on-field altcasts at major events, etc.), and in return take regular tongue-lashings on its own air. To stay in the McAfee business, ESPN has to put up and shut up.

McAfee has changed ESPN. In September 2023, it was fair of him to play the role of the outsider. McAfee had his own guests outside the ESPN ecosystem whom he preferred. He, of course, had his own team, his own studio, his own style, his own set of rules.

But in March 2026? McAfee’s fingerprints are all over ESPN. The network has only leaned further into the McAfee playbook in the 30 months since his arrival. While he’ll never acknowledge it, the ESPN ethos is slowly becoming the McAfee ethos. And those suits McAfee always complains about? Well, it appears most of them are firmly in his corner now. McAfee hasn’t changed; The institution of ESPN has. And in doing so, McAfee has been remade as the ESPN establishment.

If that theme seems familiar in American life right now, maybe this picture from President Trump’s inauguration will help jog your memory.

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Donald Trump’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/v2F7fmBERl — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 20, 2025

Painting yourself as an outsider, even after you’ve gone mainstream, is a very powerful and compelling message. Just like President Trump has been accepted by what many would consider “establishment” institutions like the Republican Party and corporate America, McAfee has been accepted by the ESPN establishment. The suits are infatuated with his ability to capture a younger, more digitally native audience. Their business incentives are well-aligned with what McAfee provides.

As much as Pat McAfee might rail against the powers-that-be at ESPN, he could be the most powerful force of them all.