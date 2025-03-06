Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The NFL is NOT making it very easy The Pat McAfee Show to do things.

McAfee found himself particularly aggrieved with The Shield’s “middle management,” as he lamented how things went at last week’s NFL Scouting Combine in his home of Indianapolis. The former Indianapolis Colts punter has hosted his show once or twice inside the confines of Lucas Oil Stadium.

It didn’t seem like it went to plan.

He and his show were personally invited by the NFL to broadcast daily from this year’s combine—and it seems like things didn’t go particularly well. In particular, McAfee took aim at those in “middle management” positions, playing a slideshow of him measuring out space for his show while delivering a rant with some strong, sarcastic undertones at the NFL’s expense.

We were invited by the NFL to the combine.. Just had to make sure there was enough space in the stadium 😂😂 We will be doing the Draft Spectacular LIVE from the ThunderDome this year #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/qLVuUY36Il — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2025

“No, middle management’s doing exactly what they don’t normally do,” he said, as covered by Front Office Sports. “They’re making it easy. It’s awesome. Those people matter for sure. You guys are really good at your jobs! Thank God they’re there. Without them, could you imagine? Nobody would watch the NFL if it wasn’t for these people being there.”

He later addressed the issue directly in a video shared on X.

The wording in this tweet by @FOS.. here’s my view on it https://t.co/CKqHnNllZj pic.twitter.com/zC6h76rgsg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 6, 2025

McAfee won’t deal with these people at this year’s NFL Draft in Green Bay. On his show this week, he announced that he’d be hosting his sixth annual Draft Spectacular from the “Thunderdome,” not on-site like he was last year, alongside Bill Belichick, in Detroit, Michigan.

For all intents and purposes, The Pat McAfee Show always puts on a performance during the NFL Draft — and has for the past five years. That’s aside from him and his crew delighting in breaking NFL rules about tipping picks, unless you’re into that sort of thing.

“I wanted to go to Green Bay. I have a lot of ties to Green Bay,” McAfee admitted. “The person joining us might have a very massive tie to Green Bay.”

Aaron Rodgers? Certainly not Brett Favre.

But, alas, The Pat McAfee Show being live from Green Bay was “not in the cards.”

And he’ll also be covering the league meetings from said “Thunderdome” as well.

If there’s any takeaway here, it’s this: McAfee’s not here for the runaround. He’s made it clear that when it comes to the NFL, he’ll play by his own rules — or not at all. And if that means skipping out on the draft because of a few middle management folks? So be it.