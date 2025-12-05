Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee finally gave us what we’ve all been clamoring for, releasing his new song, “Dookie.” And it might not be good, but it’s a bop.

McAfee made a career announcement earlier this week, teasing his new venture into music. And the venture happened quickly, because almost immediately after McAfee told us he was getting into music, his first song dropped.

Thursday at midnight, the world was graced with “Dookie,” just in time to tantalize guests at all of your holiday gatherings and parties this season. The song was created after McAfee freestyled during a previous College GameDay trip to Oregon, which was later turned into a song he has now recorded. But don’t worry, if “Dookie” isn’t for you, McAfee is releasing an entire album of songs.

We all have those songs that we don’t really like, but we still can’t help but sing or hum along once they get stuck in our heads. For me, it’s Blippi’s “Skid Steer” song. For many, it’s about to be McAfee’s “Dookie.”

The good news is that it should be easily avoidable. Because while Blippi’s “Skid Steer” song frequents my house, McAfee’s “Dookie” doesn’t have to be in yours. It probably won’t end up being a banger you hear over and over again on the radio, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a bop.

You don’t have to like the song, but you’re lying to yourself if you listened to it for more than 30 seconds and didn’t catch yourself instinctively starting to tap your foot. Feel free to credit or fault the music people McAfee worked with for turning this punter turned podcast host turned football analyst turned TV star, but definitely not political pundit, into a singer.