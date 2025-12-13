Credit: Pat McAfee

The Barbra Streisand of sports media bros, Pat McAfee proved he can do it all last Friday when he released “Dookie,” his musical ode to fame, success, and hating on the haters.

Featuring deep, thoughtful lyrics such as “Movie star, two scenes. Bank account juicy. Cancelled? Who me? Boogeyman spooky,” the song warrants analysis to understand its deeper meaning.

Whether it was to understand what McAfee was saying when he sang “Yeah, you hatin’ fuuuuuuucks, Dookie,” or that they just wanted to find out what in the world this was, a decent number of people checked the song out.

Per Ryan Glasspiegel at Front Office Sports, it has over 153,000 streams on Spotify, over 84,000 views on YouTube, over 1.7 million impressions on X, and over 25,000 likes on Instagram. The listener count on Apple Music was not available.

Whatever you think of McAfee, it’s not surprising to see the song generate interest, for one reason or another. His eponymous show often clears one billion views across social media platforms each month, and College GameDay, which he has become a focal point on, just completed its most-watched season ever.

There is simply no denying that people enjoy Pat McAfee’s “Dookie” and apparently want more.