Photo Credit: ESPN

With Lee Corso and the headgear picks enjoying retirement, ESPN has turned to the Pat McAfee theatrics to conclude College GameDay. And McAfee took the theatrics to new heights — literally — during a splashy conclusion to the Week 4 edition of College GameDay at the University of Miami.

The College GameDay set was located at Lakeside Patio, right next to an Olympic-sized swimming pool that includes a high diving platform. Well, McAfee put that diving board to use to close out the show.

The ESPN camera crew followed McAfee as he made the journey from the set to the diving platform and provided commentary along the way. Viewers even saw McAfee undress down to a Speedo (and even put his hand within the Speedo) before he jumped off the high dive into the pool. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, and guest picker Matthew Tkachuk laughed and offered some commentary as they watched the surreal scene play out.

Pat McAfee from the high dive in a wild end to College GameDay. 🏈🎙️📺🏊‍♂️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/8l3aIZ7UrR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 20, 2025

That’s certainly some wild live television.

McAfee actually wasn’t even the first member of the College GameDay crew to jump off the high dive. Reporter Jess Sims did so earlier in the day.