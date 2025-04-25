Credit: Kyle Malzahn on X

Nobody loves a live crowd like Pat McAfee, whether it’s the early-morning faithful on campuses for College GameDay or the crowds at his annual NFL Draft live shows.

So it wasn’t exactly a surprise when a video surfaced on social media out of Green Bay showing McAfee taking a long puff off a vape pen. Given McAfee’s reputation as a bit of a stoner, the assumption was that McAfee was toking on some cannabis to get in the right headspace for a long night of live television.

Former Packers and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who was set to make his media debut alongside McAfee, turned down a hit off the pen.

Buddy sent me this video. Lol. 😂 Pat McAfee just wildn’ here in Green Bay for the #NFLDraft. Former #Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy wanted no part of it. pic.twitter.com/wy9ThMAakx — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) April 25, 2025

But while McAfee has never shied away from that reputation, he quickly set the record straight about this particular incident early on Friday.

“To my understanding.. This was CBD/Vitamins from a wonderful dude at the draft last night.. obviously,” McAfee wrote on X, with some laughing emojis thrown in. “Right before we went live.. a little altitude/attitude lift.. thought Coach might’ve gave it a go.”

To my understanding.. This was CBD/Vitamins from a wonderful dude at the draft last night.. obviously Right before we went live.. a little altitude/attitude lift.. thought Coach might’ve gave it a go 😂😂 SHAHTAHT GREEN BAY https://t.co/cO59MBgyM7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 25, 2025

We have no reason not to take McAfee at his word.

But McAfee has been open about how he (like many others) used marijuana to recover and focus during his NFL career. This week, WWE legend Paul Heyman told a (clearly souped-up) story of McAfee smack-talking his ESPN rivals while smoking a joint in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41. In the past, ESPN reporter Ryan McGee and college football analyst Ryan Leaf have accused McAfee of being high while hosting The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee, who also calls WWE Raw on Netflix, once said during an interview on All the Smoke that he couldn’t “pass any drug tests” to actually compete in pro wrestling because he is “on everything … they’re testing for.”

So McAfee certainly is no stranger to the world of recreational drugs. But considering cannabis is not legal in Wisconsin (while CBD oil is legal for medicinal use), we of course assume he would not partake in such things up in Green Bay.