The WWE Elimination Chamber event in Toronto over the weekend was the latest major American sporting event in Canada as political tensions between the U.S. and its northern neighbors continue. And on the Peacock broadcast, Pat McAfee couldn’t let a fight pass him by.

Before the thrilling WWE premium live event that saw pro wrestling legend John Cena finally turn heel ahead of his retirement, the Rogers Centre crowd followed up on vocal protests throughout the NHL 4 Nations Face-Off by once again booing during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” That led McAfee to unleash a tirade toward the in-arena audience, calling Canada a “terrible country.”

Predictably, McAfee became a main character online throughout the weekend as a result. So first thing on Monday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, McAfee did what McAfee does: defended himself and doubled down.

“There’s been some things said to me from Canadians that I guess I respect, because of the passion that you have for your country, which I hope you understand that I was showing the same for mine,” McAfee said.

“You booed my country. Now, I heard from a lot of Canadians. During the national anthem, obviously the Rogers Centre, overwhelming boo. I mean, very loud boo. The first reaction whenever the national anthem starts up there was for some of these Canadians just to start booing. My entire life, my first reaction when somebody boos the national anthem is, f*** you.

“I’m very thankful that I’m from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in these United States of America. I’m very proud that I’m from the United States of America. And is everything perfect? Absolutely not. But my dad went from being a truck driver to a millionaire because he taught his son a work ethic on this land here in the United States. Now I know that we’re not the only country that has that happen, but in my life, that is the case.”

I’m very proud and thankful that I’m from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the United States of America.. Canadians have a lot of passion for their country and I understand it.. You booed our country and I said you’re terrible.. Let’s shake hands and move along 🤝 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pG4mvl9jVi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 3, 2025

The impetus for Canadian sports fans booing during the U.S. anthem was President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff increases against imports from Canada, in addition to taunts from Trump about turning the country into the 51st U.S. state. For more than a month now, from Toronto Raptors games to the 4 Nations Face-Off to the Elimination Chamber, Canadians have used the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” as a momentary protest despite NHL leadership and athletes requesting that fans cut it out.

Dating back to his playing days, McAfee has been public about his love for America and the military. In 2016, he was a finalist for the NFL Salute to Service Award for honoring and supporting the local military community — a detail he referenced during his public feud with Indianapolis Colts players during the 2024 season. His Pat McAfee Foundation Scholarship awards children of active military personnel with funding for college.

Due to his national pride and appreciation for the military, McAfee admitted his instinct is to “fight” anyone who disrespects the U.S. anthem. And he emphasized that his feelings go beyond politics and toward everyday people.

“Any time I’ve ever heard somebody boo our national anthem, my natural reaction is, ‘let’s fight.’ That is my natural reaction,” McAfee said.

“Now, a lot of Canadians have told me, ‘why don’t you do a little investigating on why we’re booing. Did you hear what your president said?’ OK listen, I understand that there’s political differences at the current moment between us and Canada. But I feel like any time I think of Canada, I don’t think of what Justin Trudeau does. I don’t think immediately of Justin Trudeau’s decisions. I don’t think immediately of what Canada is doing in the political sphere.”

What McAfee did not mention is that in response to Canadians booing the “Banner,” Americans have responded in kind. At the 4 Nations Face-Off final in Boston, the American contingent booed “O Canada.”

In an arguably patronizing end to his explanation, McAfee revealed that he now understands that Canadians are not just NPCs who live north of us, but real people with their own national and personal pride.

“I understand now from the Canadians that they have a lot more passion for their country than I could have ever imagined,” McAfee said. “A lot of terrible things have been said about me, and I understand it. You boo my country, I called your country terrible, let’s shake hands.”

Now we’ll see if McAfee’s explanation suffices or if this just the next step in his latest feud.