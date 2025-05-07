Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

The expanded College Football Playoff was a huge success for everyone involved, but there are obvious tweaks to improve the bracket going forward. According to ESPN insider Heather Dinich on The Pat McAfee Show, the only thing holding back members of the committee from voting on those changes is “politics.”

After Dinich shared her reporting, an infuriated McAfee provided an impassioned explanation of why he is so deeply bothered by CFP power brokers refusing to do the right thing.

“All of my sources have told me that within the room, everyone agrees that the seeding should change for the College Football Playoff,” Dinich said. “But they’re not ready to vote on it, because there’s politics involved.”

Before Dinich could finish, McAfee cut her off to call out the “cowards” on the CFP committee.

“I feel that there is too many cowards in the world today,” McAfee explained. “I feel like there’s too many people who feel one thing and say something (different). Behind closed doors, they’re on the right side of things. Publicly, ‘I don’t want to take the heat for it.’

“As somebody who has taken a lot of shots to the shins for a lot of things, and said a lot of things that a lot of other people have said, I think that you all are the cowards. Whenever you know that something needs to be changed and you have the power to make a change, and you refuse to do so because you’re scared of a little bit of blowback. That’s why you are put in those positions … that’s your job.”

“All of my sources have told me that within the room everyone agrees that the seeding should change for the College Football Playoff.. They aren’t ready to vote on it yet because there’s politics involved” ~ @CFBHeather #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WYxpMOOdSD — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 6, 2025

If there’s one thing McAfee hates, it’s timid power brokers. He is consistent on this.

In this case, McAfee is standing up for many college football fans. The CFP is the endpoint of a long corporate takeover of the college football championship, and many fans didn’t even want it.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Now, the committee appears to be stubbornly sticking with nonsensical rules about seeding and byes in order to keep the status quo.