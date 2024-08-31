Pat McAfee gave a kicker a second chance in his Kicking Contest Saturday, and the kicker made him pay. Photo Credit: ESPN

Every kicker who’s ever missed a critical field goal has probably thought, “I wish I could kick that again.”

That scenario actually happened Saturday in College Station, where ESPN’s College GameDay set up before the Texas A&M-Notre Dame game. There, Pat McAfee held the latest edition of his kicking contest in front of a raucous crowd.

The contestant, Lucas, a freshman, attempted a 33-yard field goal for $25,000. He seemed to be brimming with confidence before the kick, boasting, “I can make this — I could go out right now and make a 45-yarder.”

Comedian and Notre Dame fan Shane Gillis, appearing as a guest on the show, joked to McAfee, “Lucas seems kind of arrogant. I really hope you fail now.”

With the pressure on him, Lucas’ field-goal attempt fell short.

Silence fell over the crowd. McAfee came over and hugged Lucas and that should have been that. But the crowd suddenly began chanting, “One more try! One more try!”

McAfee, a former kicker himself, probably has a soft spot for kickers. And with the crowd practically demanding a second chance for Lucas, McAfee gave him another try at the kick — this time for $50,000.

Lucas nailed it.

A wild edition of Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest on ‘College GameDay’ in College Station. 🏈📺🎙️💰pic.twitter.com/ijV5j6cjbt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 31, 2024



The crowd went wild and began chanting “Lucas! Lucas!”

It’s this type of undeniably fun, unscripted moment that often makes College GameDay such a huge hit.

