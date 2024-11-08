Photo by Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images

Pat McAfee’s presence on College GameDay is a polarizing one. And he’s the first to admit he’s not for everyone

Following last year’s polling done by The Athletic, in which the New York Times-owned outlet surveyed its readers and how they watch college football, nearly 50 percent didn’t like McAfee’s presence on College GameDay. He’s a bit of a lightning rod , unafraid to challenge conventional wisdom and push the limits in a setting steeped in tradition

That said, he knows he’s not right for some crowds, which is how the former Indianapolis Colts punter reacted to The Athletic survey in October 2023.

But a year later, perceptions are shifting. Another Athletic survey shows McAfee’s appeal is growing among fans, even if opinions remain mixed. While 42.5 percent of readers still aren’t on board, the number in support of McAfee has climbed to 37.7 percent, up from 30.1 percent last year. This survey drew over 3,700 participants, compared to 3,100 in 2023.

The comments have mellowed, too. Last year, some labeled McAfee an “embarrassment” and a “major knock” on ESPN’s credibility, calling him “overutilized.”

This time, responses reflect a more measured tone. As Chris Vannini shared:

“McAfee: If he could spend more time at about 60%, it would be so much better than him trying to spend the whole show at 100%” “The contrast between Saban’s considered and informative comments and McAfee’s bombast is stark. I’m amazed every week that Saban takes it so well. I have to admit, though, that I love McAfee’s kicking segment.” “I’m not a big fan of McAfee but I understand his appeal.” “Pat McAfee is a wonderful addition to college football.”

Still, McAfee’s presence has won over a segment of the fanbase. Many now see his addition as a refreshing twist, albeit one that contrasts sharply with other personalities like Nick Saban, whose measured insights provide a stark foil to McAfee’s bombast.

For McAfee, though, the debate is likely just fuel. As he continues to grow into his role, he’s enjoying every moment — an enthusiasm that, whether appreciated or not, he’s unlikely to dial back anytime soon.

[The Athletic]