Pat McAfee had Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin on his show Monday, which meant he had to come clean about picking the Oklahoma Sooners to beat the Rebels on College GameDay prediction before Ole Miss’s statement victory.

Kiffin’s No. 8 Ole Miss survived No. 13 Oklahoma’s second-half comeback attempt on Saturday, holding on for a 34-26 home win.

The Rebels led 25-13 at one point, but the Sooners turned that into a 26-25 lead of their own thanks to two touchdown runs in under five minutes during the third quarter. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and the offense responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive culminating in a touchdown to retake a lead they would never relinquish.

Kiffin talked smack to an Oklahoma player after the game, so you know he wasn’t going to have any issue talking smack during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

“Trinidad mentioned it, you know,” Kiffin said of McAfee’s Oklahoma pick beforehand. “He’s like, because he thought like you and him were boys, because you FaceTime him on the bus normally for games, like for LSU you did. Then all of a sudden, you jumped off. They told me all you did was talk about Oklahoma’s quarterback, how great he was gonna play.”

McAfee was quick to offer a mea culpa and admit he underestimated Chambliss.

“Strictly business. I love Trinidad,” McAfee said. “I mean, I heard ‘Winnidad’ for the first time. I love everything about him. But I didn’t know enough about him, is what I think. And now, Mateer, I learned quickly about him, so that’s 100% on me. Please tell Trinidad that I apologize for not knowing enough about his game. That’s on me.”

Not to be outdone, Kiffin then admitted that Chambliss was right there.

“Guess who’s hanging out right here. You can tell him yourself,” he said.

“I absolutely love you, dude,” McAfee said as the QB appeared. “Yeah, I’m part of the problem here. I just want to let you know that’s on me, not having enough belief in you. I didn’t understand the amount of dog that was in you. Trinidad, that’s 100% on me. I love that you wanted to check me for this. It makes me like you even more, Trinidad.”

“Appreciate you, Pat,” responded Chambliss. “Feeling good after the win, man. That was a tough team, but we found a way to win.”

As the segment was coming to an end, McAfee lauded Chambliss one more time.

“Congrats, ‘Winnidad.’ What a name. Great to see you, brother. Congrats on the huge win. The entire world needs to know your story,” McAfee said. “This dude comes from Ferris State, becomes a dog, goes to Ole Miss, gets thrust into action, doesn’t miss a beat. All this guy does is win.”