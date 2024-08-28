Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

Nobody in The Pat McAfee Show universe makes more news than New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it sounds like this year will be no different.

During ESPN Media Day at its Bristol headquarters on Wednesday, McAfee made it sound like it’s very likely Rodgers’ weekly spot on PMS will continue for a fifth season.

“There’s a good chance that you probably see Aaron on Tuesdays again,” McAfee told reporters during a media appearance.

Last year, Rodgers generated many headlines on PMS while sparring with ABC late-night host and McAfee’s fellow Disney star Jimmy Kimmel over unfounded references to Kimmel’s relationship with the late alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Rodgers also continually takes the show into conspiracy theory territory, especially around vaccinations and other medical issues. He has also been known to complain about being canceled while speaking on McAfee’s nationally broadcast show where he can say pretty much whatever he wants.

At the same time, Rodgers remains one of the most famous athletes in the country. His commentary on his Jets and Green Bay Packers teams over the years has been a must-watch.

While we now know McAfee pays Rodgers for his interviews, they are among the more insightful looks into a star athlete’s mind that we get anywhere in sports media. So long as ESPN has the stomach for it and Rodgers avoids any further legal threats, Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays on The Pat McAfee Show will probably remain appointment viewing once again this fall.

