Credit: Pardon the Interruption on ESPN

Before Tony Reali hosted more than two decades of Around the Horn, he was a researcher on Pardon the Interruption known affectionately as the show’s “Stat Boy.”

Reali continued splitting time between his own show and as the sidekick to Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon for a decade before finally saying goodbye to PTI. With ATH finally ending this week, Kornheiser and Wilbon honored their former Stat Boy and their ESPN lead-in for a historic run.

“We could not have asked for a better partner program. ATH built up an audience and handed it off to us, so we could hit the ground running every weeknight,” Kornheiser said.

“Seventeen different Around the Horn panelists have substitute-hosted this show at one time or another, and so many people behind the scenes have worked on both shows. We are so proud, in particular, of Tony Reali, who started here as a researcher in 2001, and continued as our beloved ‘Stat Boy’ for so many years, even while hosting a show of his own. We love you, Tony. Thanks to you and Around the Horn for everything.”

In a strange twist of fate, Wilbon is in New York City, broadcasting PTI from ESPN’s Seaport Studios downtown. He and Reali ran into one another coming into work for the day and shared an embrace, which made Wilbon feel Reali’s departure all the more.

“I’m sorry that everybody isn’t going to see him as frequently,” Wilbon said. “Reali is so great at this. He hosted more shows than Oprah, OK? WE love Tony Reali, we are friends with a great many of the guests … on Around the Horn. Cheers, forever and ever and ever more.”

Reali is under contract at ESPN through August and has led a media blitz throughout May. This has made the long goodbye to ATH harder and helped Reali advertise himself for his next gig.

Before Reali left for good, his old mentors made sure to give him a proper send-off.