ESPN parted ways with two longtime tennis analysts ahead of the 2026 Australian Open, ending decades-long runs for both voices.

Pam Shriver and Brad Gilbert confirmed their departures from the network on social media Tuesday after ESPN announced its broadcast team for the tournament. Shriver had been with ESPN since 1990, while Gilbert spent 23 years calling matches for the network.

Thanks for the 35+ amazing years. I recall AO 1990, after an early round loss, working for ESPN for the first time. I was prepared for more, but was told it was time to streamline. Meanwhile my thoughts are with Eaton & Palisades Fire victims on a tough 1 year anniversary. — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) January 7, 2026

Had a great 👍 23 year run 🏃‍♀️ — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) January 6, 2026

An ESPN spokesperson confirmed the exits to Front Office Sports, stating the network is “grateful to them for their many years of collaboration.” The changes are specific to this month’s Australian Open, with ESPN still finalizing lineups for Wimbledon and the U.S. Open later this year.

The departures come as ESPN revamps its tennis coverage, bringing in younger talent. Malika Andrews and Katie George will split hosting duties for the tournament, with George handling the first week and Andrews taking over for the second week and championship weekend, according to the network’s release.

Shriver, 63, reached the U.S. Open finals as a 16-year-old amateur in 1978 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2002. She continued to play professionally until 1996, while working as an ESPN analyst, building a broadcasting career that lasted longer than her playing days.

Gilbert coached Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Andy Murray during his career and most recently worked with Coco Gauff. His nickname-heavy commentary style divided tennis fans, but he brought a coach’s perspective to ESPN’s coverage that few analysts could match.

Additionally, ESPN is reshuffling more than just analysts. Chris McKendry is moving from hosting to play-by-play after Cliff Drysdale retired in 2025, following nearly 46 years with ESPN.

The network’s broadcast team will also be without Darren Cahill, whose status remains unclear as he coaches current world No. 1 Jannik Sinner. ESPN told FOS that Cahill’s availability “later this year is TBD.”

Rennae Stubbs, who was part of ESPN’s 2025 Australian Open coverage, also won’t return for the 2026 tournament.

The 2026 Australian Open qualifiers begin Saturday, with the main draw starting Jan. 17.