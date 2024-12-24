Photo Credit: ESPN

Lisa Salters has been a mainstay on Monday Night Football as a sideline reporter for over a decade. But on Monday, Salters was genuinely shaken in a way that you rarely see Salters shaken thanks to a very energetic Rashan Gary following the Packers’ win over the Saints.

Viewers at home weren’t all that entertained by the Packers’ dominant 34-0 win over the Saints, which was largely non-competitive by halftime. But considering the game clinched a postseason appearance for the Packers, the energy on their sidelines was perhaps at a season-high following the big win.

Perhaps no Packers player was more pumped up about the win than Rashan Gary. This was made incredibly clear during Salters’ postgame interview with Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

Mere seconds after Salters asked Love how he felt about his team’s postseason birth, Gary crashed the interview, coming up behind Salters and Love to loudly share his excitement about the Packers’ victory.

“It’s amazing, this is what we worked for all season,” said Love before being cut off by Gary.

“Stop playing with him!” shouted Gary, which caused Salters to visibly jump. “Once again! Punch the ticket!”

Much like the New Orleans Saints offensive line, ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters did not see Rashan Gary coming during her postgame interview with Jordan Love…😂 pic.twitter.com/9CEeHghmKM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 24, 2024

Gary would then bark like a dog into the mic Salters was holding before walking off and allowing Love to continue his interview with Salters. But not before Salters admitted how shocked she was by Gary’s excited scream interrupting the interview.

“He scared me,” said Salters.

Love would go on to fully endorse Gary’s message in his response to Salters’ question about how he felt about the postseason birth.

“What he said,” said Love. “What he said. Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

To be fair to Salters, hearing such a loud scream from someone just feet from you when you have your back turned to them like she did in this instance with Gary would justifiably scare plenty of other reporters.

Still, it’s certainly a moment she will likely never forget and likely never live down when she is asked to return to Lambeau Field at some point.

[Awful Announcing on X]