Photo Credit: ESPN

UPDATE: Torre shared his pick. It is revealed in a video below.

The 2025 NCAA Tournament will mark the final time ESPN’s Around the Horn will break down the action, as the show is set to end in May. With it goes Pablo Torre’s annual tradition: picking a No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed.

This hilarious tradition was highlighted in a compilation video shared by Around the Horn on social media Wednesday.

Torre first made his bold prediction in 2013, selecting Southern University to pull off the historic 16-over-1 upset against Gonzaga — an upset that we now know never came to be.

Undeterred, he continued picking No. 16 seeds to defeat No. 1s, even as the upsets remained elusive. The first-ever 16-over-1 upset happened in 2018 when UMBC stunned Virginia, followed by Fairleigh Dickinson’s shocking victory over Purdue in 2023.

But Torre didn’t pick those correctly either.

For those who are curious about every incorrect prediction from Torre over the years, here is the compilation that Around the Horn put together.

2 minutes of @PabloTorre being wrong👇 His annual and final 16-over-1 pick coming soon👀 pic.twitter.com/hGZcZQGMXT — Around the Horn (@AroundtheHorn) March 19, 2025

One thing that Torre may have going in his favor going into the 2025 NCAA Tournament is that he hasn’t yet picked against any of the current No. 1 seeds, Florida, Houston, Duke and Auburn, in past years. So perhaps a new list of potential teams to pick against will give Torre new life in his last chance to correctly pick a 16-1 seed as an Around the Horn panelist.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Will we see a third 16-1 upset in the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Time will tell. But given Torre’s track record, even if an upset happens, the chances it’s the one he picks are slim.

Torre’s updated pick:

“I am picking the right pick this year, Alabama St. to upset Auburn. Alabama St. just beat Saint Francis with a buzzer-beater. Dramatic. Auburn just lost to Yale last year in the tournament — and Yale sucks. Also they lost three of four to end the season. Alabama St., the Hornets upsetting the Tigers. Bring me my justice.”