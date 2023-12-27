It’s about time we had this heated debate.

How often do you wash your hair?

Pablo Torre is here to answer an extremely important question.

“I am like … not shampooing my hair anymore,” Torre said on the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out. “I want them oils.”

Before you freak out, it’s perfectly normal and there are many factors here.

(Yes, I am extremely passionate about this subject.)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s dependent upon an individual’s age, hair length and type, ethnic background and activity level.

If someone’s hair is too dry or brittle or there’s breakage, it’s being washed too often.

“So I am washing it, but not shampooing it,” Torre explained.

He essentially said he’s putting water in it, but not lathering, rinsing and repeating.

You must maintain those oils. Yes!

How often should you wash your hair?? ? Because @PabloTorre only washes his once every three weeks. pic.twitter.com/n4hRRMnjBn — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) December 26, 2023

Ryan Cortes believed the washing must contain soap (or shampoo in this case) and it needs to be done once a week.

Torre wasn’t having that, which is what Google is for apparently.

Charlotte Wilder was also on the show and received a compliment about her luscious locks by Torre.

“Thank you,” she said. “Yeah, cuz I haven’t washed it.”

BOOM.

“That’s what I’m sayin’!” Torre said.

Then it turned into a “How often should you cut your hair” debate, and we don’t have time to go down that road today.

