P.K. Subban dabbled in sports media last year when he contributed to last season’s Stanley Cup Finals coverage for ESPN. After retiring back in September, the 33-year-old is joining ESPN in a multi-year deal as a full-time member of the team.

Subban will primarily be in the studio but for “select NHL games,” he’ll be an in-game analyst.

The former NHL player will add a wealth of knowledge and personality to the ESPN crew, along with having the added benefit of being able to talk about the game as someone who just retired. Subban played 13 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, and New Jersey Devils. And in those 13 seasons, Subban won the Norris Memorial Trophy in 2013 and was a three-time All-Star, along with winning gold at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Subban said he’s interested in “growing the game” and was looking forward to the experience.

“For a long time, I’ve sat in the locker room with teammates and discussed what it would be like to be on the other side as analyst,” said Subban. “I have a vested interest in growing the game and know the importance of the rapidly expanding sports landscape, so I look forward to bringing my unique insights from having recently been on the ice and now my off-ice perspective.”

Subban will have his own “Places” show with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. P.K.’s Places will air on ESPN+ next year.

