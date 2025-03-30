Photo Credit: ABC

Detroit Red Wings forward Austin Watson left quite an impression on ESPN NHL analyst P.K. Subban during Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins — even if Subban couldn’t completely remember his name.

There were two fights in the opening minutes of the game, which the Red Wings ultimately won 2-1. The second fight was between Watson and Boston’s Jakub Lauko. During the first intermission break, Subban raved about Watson’s effort and performance. The problem? While doing so, he repeatedly referred to Watson as “Matthews,” referencing Toronto Maple Leafs star, Auston Matthews.

Subban had a good sense of humor about it. He shared video on X (formerly Twitter) that included his mistakes, host Steve Levy repeatedly saying “Watson” in the background. And as all of this was going on, fellow analyst Mark Messier could not stop laughing.

All told, the counter — which had Matthews’ face next to it — showed that Subban called Watson “Matthews” four times, twice before he acknowledged the mistake and twice after. Though to be fair, he caught himself before finishing the fourth “Matthews,” so we can call it three-and-a-half.

And anything that makes Messier laugh that hard is fine by us.