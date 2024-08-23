Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images

Significant changes at ESPN are reportedly on the way.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported on Thursday night that several moves could be made at ESPN management. The moves include the potential removal of some roles and promotions.

“ESPN content czar Burke Magnus is poised to announce a sweeping reorganization that will include naming a senior executive to replace the departed Norby Williamson, as well as the possible elimination of approximately five management positions,” McCarthy reported. “At the same time, Magnus is poised to promote several executives, and create new positions with new responsibilities, to meet his vision for 2025 and beyond. Sources say the net impact could leave roughly the same number of content positions.”

Regarding timing, McCarthy noted, “I’m hearing he could announce his reorganization strategy as soon as next week.”

Williamson’s ouster at ESPN generated a lot of buzz, with ESPN personalities, both past and present, weighing in. Who replaces him could provide potential insight into the network’s views on Williamson’s reported conflicts with on-air talent, in addition to its overall vision.

McCarthy named two potential replacements for Williamson.

“Among the contenders, said sources, are well-respected ESPN exec Mike McQuade and former NBC Sports Olympic show-runner Jim Bell,” he said.

[FrontOfficeSports.com]