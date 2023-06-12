As softball becomes more popular than ever, the Women’s College World Series continues to grow its fandom around the country. And based on the ratings for this year’s version of the WCWS, it doesn’t appear like Oklahoma’s dominance against the rest of the field had any effect on viewers tuning in.

For reference, last year’s WCWS title game between the Sooners and the Texas Longhorns drew over 1.74 million viewers. This year, ESPN saw a 15 percent increase in ratings and a seven percent increase in viewership. Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series Final between Oklahoma and the Florida State Seminoles averaged a 1.1 rating and 1.86 million viewers on ESPN, according to Sports Media Watch.

Game 2 peaked with 2.3 million viewers.

Oklahoma’s series-clinching win last Thursday trails only Game 2 between the same teams two years ago as the most-watched WCWS game since 2015.

Those numbers are even more impressive when you consider that Oklahoma lost only one game in the entire 2023 season, finishing 61-1. And they outscored the Seminoles 8-1 in both games of this year’s WCWS. So, any other result would’ve been an upset, and yet, viewers tuned in more than they have in recent years. The Seminoles led for just a half inning during the two games, so despite the score(s), the series was never particularly close.

The Sooners have now been crowned WCWS title winners for three consecutive years, and have won five championships under coach Patty Gasso since 2016.

Per Sports Business Journal, the entirety of the 2023 WCWS averaged 1.1 million viewers. That’s up six percent from last year, but down from two years ago. According to Sports Media Watch, of the 14 total games, ten posted an increase in viewership over last year.

That’s a big deal, as college softball continues to become one of the fastest-growing ventures in collegiate sports. This postseason is just the latest example of how softball has continued women’s college sports’ momentum and driving growth.

[Sports Media Watch, Sports Business Journal; photo from Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman, via USA Today Sports]