Credit: ESPN

No. 16 Oklahoma upset No. 2 South Carolina 94-82 in overtime as a double-digit underdog in SEC women’s college basketball action on Thursday night in Norman, OK. The Sooners erupted for a 19-7 overtime advantage to pull away with a big win.

After the game ended, Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk was hyped about her team’s performance and let expletives fly while meeting with the players to celebrate. ESPN happened to have a camera right there in the huddle.

“WE’RE F—KING BACK… I love you, I believe in you, and we’re just f—king getting started!” Hell yeah, Jennie. pic.twitter.com/xk15kgY33H — Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) January 23, 2026

“We’re f*cking back!” Baranczyk proudly told her team after the win.

“I love you!” Baranczyk continued. “I believe in you! And we’re just f*cking getting started!”

Having the camera in the huddle after a huge victory and emotional moment was asking for trouble.

After starting the season 14-1, the Sooners suffered losses in three straight games (all vs teams ranked in the top-18) entering play on Thursday night. So, finding a way to get the victory over head coach Dawn Staley and one of the top teams in the nation, and decisively in overtime, understandably left Baranczyk ecstatic.

Oklahoma has advanced in the NCAA Tournament in all four opportunities so far under Baranczyk’s leadership, with last season resulting in a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. Perhaps Thursday night’s win will get the Sooners rolling again as March Madness nears.