Credit: MaCabe Brown / Courier & Press-Evansville

Eastern Illinois, Southeast Missouri State, and Tennessee State still have a friend in ESPN.

Monday, ESPN and the Ohio Valley Conference announced a new six-year media rights agreement, continuing a relationship that has existed since the early 1980s.

According to the joint announcement, a minimum of 725 events will be made available digitally on ESPN+ each year. Linear broadcast opportunities will include regular-season basketball telecasts on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU, the semifinals of the men’s basketball tournament on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, or ESPNEWS, and the men’s basketball tournament championship game on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The agreement also allows the OVC to retain the rights to as many as 50 linear events per year within the conference footprint.

“We’re excited to build on our longstanding partnership with the OVC with this new agreement,” said Mallory Kenny, ESPN Director of Programming and Acquisitions. “This deal underscores ESPN’s commitment to elevating college sports and we look forward to showcasing the OVC’s student-athletes on a national stage across our platforms in the years ahead.”

“We are thrilled to continue our valued partnership with ESPN through this new long-term agreement,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “This deal provides an exceptional platform to showcase the extraordinary talent of our student-athletes and the outstanding competition that defines the OVC. ESPN’s commitment to our conference supports our strategic growth initiatives and ensures our member institutions receive the quality broadcast coverage they deserve. We’re deeply grateful to our ESPN partners for their partnership and vision. Equally important, we thank our member institutions for their continued dedication to producing high-quality content that makes these broadcasts possible. This partnership represents more than just media coverage—it’s an investment in the future of OVC athletics and our student-athletes.”

The Ohio Valley Conference was founded in 1948. It currently fields 20 sports and includes 11 members (though Tennessee Tech will leave for the Southern in 2026).