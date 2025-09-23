Sep 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro (18) reacts after kicking the game winning field goal against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals was a grind, the San Francisco 49ers did prevail, winning 16-15 on a game-winning field goal from Eddy Piñeiro. But if you got a notification about the game from ESPN’s app, you might not have immediately realized that.

Fans shared screenshots on X, showing that the ESPN app notified them that the Cardinals won the game 15-13.

One thing worth noting is that the stats included for 49ers quarterback Mac Jones, 27-for-41, 284 yards, 1 touchdown and one interception, were his final stats for Sunday’s game. That indicates that the notification was sent to fans shortly before Piñeiro’s winning kick would have been shown on television. Given that there’s a slight delay between when something happens in a game and when it’s seen on television, it’s entirely possible that someone might have seen the notification and changed the channel. A Reddit thread (H/T Alex Simon, SF Gate) includes some 49ers fans saying they did just that.

And as frustrating as that would be, imagine the roller coaster of a Cardinals fan in that situation. Arizona came close to sealing the game on its final offensive possession, but a critical third-down incomplete pass gave the 49ers one more chance. San Francisco then moved the ball down the field, setting Piñeiro up for a short 35-yard field goal attempt. At that point, the Cardinals and their fans probably didn’t like their chances too much. Then, moments after getting a notification saying the game was won, they see Piñeiro’s kick sail through the uprights.

The people running that app may owe more than a few apologies for this one.