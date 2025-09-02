Photo Credit: ESPN.

The stars were out in Chapel Hill on Monday night for Bill Belichick’s coaching debut at North Carolina. And after an early Tar Heels touchdown, the ESPN broadcast got as many as they possibly could on television.

Caleb Hood got North Carolina on the board early with an eight-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The camera immediately went to the Tar Heels sideline, where Belichick was his normal stoic self. It then went to the luxury boxes to show people with ties to North Carolina, Belichick or both.

The first booth was a trio of Michael Jordan, Roy Williams and Lawrence Taylor. All three men went to North Carolina. Williams, of course, led the Tar Heels to a pair of championships (2009 and 2017) as a coach while Jordan was a star freshman on UNC’s 1982 championship-winning squad. Taylor, meanwhile, played football at North Carolina and later had a legendary career with the New York Giants. For most of Taylor’s time in New York, including the Super Bowl wins in the 1986 and 1990 seasons, Belichick was on the staff.

Next, we saw a booth with Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson, standing next to Randy Moss, who played under Belichick with the Patriots from 2007-2010.

“The dignitaries pleased with the way the festivities have started here for the Heels, Kirk,” play-by-play man Rece Davis said to Kirk Herbstreit.

Indeed, they were.