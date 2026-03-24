Credit: ESPN

A classic song has the power to unite audiences in joy as they watch a sporting event on television. Just look at the NCAA Tournament and “One Shining Moment.”

However, a cover version of a classic song has the power to annoy and distract audiences who would much rather just hear the original. Just look at the NCAA Tournament and “One Shining Moment.”

ESPN has been playing this dangerous game for several years now with its coverage of the first two rounds of the Masters Tournament.

Each year, ESPN releases a promotion featuring Ray Charles’ legendary track “Georgia On My Mind” teasing the impending arrival of the Masters. Instead of including that iconic version, however, it’s a cover version. This year, ESPN collaborated with Georgia-born country music singer Thomas Rhett.

Here’s ESPN’s 2026 campaign for @TheMasters. Thomas Rhett covering “Georgia on my Mind.” pic.twitter.com/BWOdSinhYD — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) March 23, 2026

While certainly a passable version of the song, it’s not the Ray Charles version most people know. And that’s a hard line for a lot of golf and music fans to cross.

Serious question – why do they keep messing around with any version except the original? Thomas Rhett isn’t going to bring any additional eyeballs covering a song in a commercial, so what’s the motivation? All they’re doing is pissing off the core audience. — Timely Bogey (@timelybogey) March 23, 2026

Hey whoever at ESPN is behind this, last year wasn’t funny but it was excusable. This one is too far. Stop it. https://t.co/PBlGGON5Mq — Tweeth Mitchell (@tweeth_mitchell) March 23, 2026

Why did we stop rolling with Ray Charles and start asking random country artists to make super average covers of this song? https://t.co/PfVAtV6GJY — Sam Beard (@_beard11) March 23, 2026

I love Thomas Rhett and I thought Noah Kahan did a good job but just give the people the original. Nothing will ever top it https://t.co/oR5GMdhKqR — Bay Area Sports Emo (@BayAreaEmo) March 23, 2026

I remain firm on this year after year: it’s Ray’s version only. Not the covers are bad, but they aren’t his version. It’s perfect for this event. That version IS The Masters. Gotta be Ray. #TheMasters https://t.co/YwbPI6hlRk — Gerry (@Saboats5) March 23, 2026

The version did receive some “better than nothing” compliments when compared to last year’s cover version by folk singer Noah Kahan.

Better than last year with Noah Kahan, but just give us the classic — Spencer May (@mayjspencer) March 23, 2026

In my opinion, an improvement over the Noah Kahan version, but still offensively bad. Ray Charles erasure is incredulous. — Walker (@yearning_tree) March 23, 2026

ESPN has been providing “Georgia On My Mind” covers since 2020, featuring artists such as India Arie, Chloe x Halle, Charles Kelley, Leon Bridges, and Kane Brown.