The Masters on ESPN Credit: ESPN
By Sean Keeley on

A classic song has the power to unite audiences in joy as they watch a sporting event on television. Just look at the NCAA Tournament and “One Shining Moment.”

However, a cover version of a classic song has the power to annoy and distract audiences who would much rather just hear the original. Just look at the NCAA Tournament and “One Shining Moment.”

ESPN has been playing this dangerous game for several years now with its coverage of the first two rounds of the Masters Tournament.

Each year, ESPN releases a promotion featuring Ray Charles’ legendary track “Georgia On My Mind” teasing the impending arrival of the Masters. Instead of including that iconic version, however, it’s a cover version. This year, ESPN collaborated with Georgia-born country music singer Thomas Rhett.

While certainly a passable version of the song, it’s not the Ray Charles version most people know. And that’s a hard line for a lot of golf and music fans to cross.

The version did receive some “better than nothing” compliments when compared to last year’s cover version by folk singer Noah Kahan.

ESPN has been providing “Georgia On My Mind” covers since 2020, featuring artists such as India Arie, Chloe x Halle, Charles Kelley, Leon Bridges, and Kane Brown.

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

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