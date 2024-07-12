Photo credit: ESPYS

The ESPYS always covers the top sports stories from the last 12 months. This year, Nikki Glaser made sure to include Scottie Scheffler’s run-in with a police officer.

After Glaser’s performance at Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady in May, she was invited to continue her sports coverage at the ESPYS where she presented the award for best male athlete.

Nikki Glaser had jokes for Scottie Scheffler at the ESPYS pic.twitter.com/CPFdoA6dc4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 12, 2024



“The nominees include peak athletes who push their bodies to the limit, and also a golfer,” Glaser began. “I’m sorry, Scottie. I do know that golfing is hard. I mean there’s putting, chipping, and driving over a cop’s leg.”

The joke garnered a rousing laugh from the audience at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. It’s rare that anyone can roast Scheffler for his driving. Maybe his putting on occasion, but not his driving. That, however, was before he was accused of running over a police officer.

Prior to Round 2 of the PGA Championship earlier this year, Scheffler was charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle. Bryan Gillis, a detective for the Louisville Metro Police Department, made the arrest, accusing Scheffler of dragging him with his car and disobeying traffic orders. Those charges, however, were dropped shortly after footage of the incident was released and it did not appear Gillis was dragged as initially described.

Gillis may not have been dragged, but that will never change that fact that his $80 work pants were “damaged beyond repair” during the incident with Scheffler. May we never forget about his those pants.

Unfortunately, Scheffler did not win the award, cheating us out of a potentially awkward acceptance speech after getting trolled by Glaser. Instead, Patrick Mahomes was named best male athlete, and there’s not much to roast Mahomes over.

[ESPYS]