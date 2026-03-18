Credit: What’s Wright with Nick Wright? / Inside the NBA

There is a version of this piece where you just pile on, call Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal out of touch, and call it a day. Nick Wright is clearly trying to do something more considered than that, which is part of what makes his criticism worth taking seriously.

On a recent episode of his What’s Wright with Nick Wright podcast, Wright opened by calling Inside the NBA potentially the greatest sports TV show ever made, not the best studio show, not the best NBA show, the best sports TV show, period. And then he spent the next few minutes describing a version of it that has been leaving him cold, one built around a crew that doesn’t seem to enjoy what it’s watching.

“I wish it felt like they enjoyed basketball more than it feels like,” the FS1 star opined.

The specific moment that Wright him off was the Lakers-Nuggets game — one of the better games of this NBA season by any measure, overtime, everybody playing, nobody sitting, Austin Reaves making a remarkable play to keep the Lakers alive and Luka Dončić hitting the buzzer-beater to win it — and Barkley’s framing before it even tipped off was that he hoped the Lakers lost because he was preemptively annoyed at the talk shows that would have the audacity to take a 3-seed seriously. Then, after the game, after Luka Dončić hit a buzzer beater, Shaq’s verdict was that good teams don’t need that.

Nick Wright says he wishes the Inside the NBA crew actually enjoyed basketball 👀 “It might be the greatest sports show ever. With that said, I wish it felt like they enjoyed basketball more. Before the Lakers Nuggets game, Chuck saying ‘I hope the Lakers lose’ because he was… pic.twitter.com/wCNGsL76Z2 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) March 18, 2026

“Like, what are we doing?” Wright said. “That was one of the best games of the year.”

It’s a reasonable question, and it taps into something that has been building for a while. We’ve covered the NBA’s negativity problem at length here at Awful Announcing, and Inside the NBA sits at the center of it, not because Barkley and Shaq invented sports media negativity, but because they’ve been so influential in normalizing it. Shaq went on a podcast last year and described the NBA as “sh*t” and “f*cking terrible.” Barkley’s relationship with the modern game is one of open contempt punctuated by moments of genuine enthusiasm, which is an odd way to make your living covering the sport. When Bam Adebayo dropped 83 points earlier this month, Barkley’s takeaway was that Adebayo was lucky he wasn’t playing in Barkley’s era, because they would have knocked him on his ass. And when Kendrick Perkins lit both of them up in 2024 for not actually watching NBA basketball — the evidence bore Perkins out almost immediately — Shaq went viral for not knowing who was the head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Wright offered a theory for where the attitude comes from. There’s almost a jealousy component baked into how former players from that era talk about the modern game, a reflex to assert that their era was the better era that you simply do not see to the same degree in other sports.

“You don’t see Terry Bradshaw and Howie Long on Fox NFL pregame being like ‘None of these guys could have done it in the ’70s or 80s. ‘ It’s not what it is,” Wright continued. “It’s a celebration of the games.

The NFL’s studio shows are built around celebrating the sport. Inside the NBA, which should be the single best advertisement for basketball on television, devotes a meaningful portion of its airtime to the opposite. The NBA has a legitimate negativity problem in its media ecosystem that it has never fully grappled with, and many of its roots trace directly to the norms Inside the NBA has set over the years for what NBA discourse is supposed to sound like.

Wright knows all of this, which is why the discomfort in his voice is the whole point. He flagged that he didn’t want the clip taken out of context, that he wasn’t talking shit, that he wanted it heard in full. He’s a fan of these people. He called the show the greatest sports TV show ever made without hedging. And the underlying critique isn’t that the show is bad — it demonstrably isn’t, the chemistry between Barkley, Shaq, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson is something that doesn’t get manufactured, it accumulates over decades — it’s that the show would be better if the people on it seemed like they were enjoying what they were watching. Wright’s counter-image was the World Baseball Classic broadcast, with people visibly excited about a game that carries a fraction of the history Inside the NBA does. That’s a telling comparison.

“Everyone involved on the broadcast is so excited about it and so happy about it,” said Wright of the WBC. And I just wish there was more of that from my favorite sports show ever… It’s just a bummer when it seems like some of your favorite people to watch don’t like what they’re watching.

This is also the first full season Inside the NBA has been on ESPN after the landmark licensing deal that saved it from extinction, and to ESPN’s credit, they’ve kept their hands off it. The transition has gone about as smoothly as anyone could have reasonably hoped. But the question Wright is raising has nothing to do with ESPN’s editorial footprint or whether the show gets enough airtime. It’s about whether the people at the center of it are engaged with the sport they’re covering. On that question, this season has given you both answers, depending on which night you tuned in.