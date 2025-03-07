Photo Credit: ESPN

Earlier this week, ESPN reported the date for the final episode of the beloved sports show Around the Horn, which sparked a ton of conversation from media members about the legacy and impact of the show. And on Thursday’s edition of the What’s Right? with Nick Wright podcast, the FS1 personality shared his own thoughts for what the show meant to the culture of sports media.

For over 20 years, Around the Horn has preceded Pardon the Interruption on the ESPN weekday schedule, sparking the career of countless stars over the years.

Unfortunately for fans of the show, the final episode will come on May 23, with some like The Ringer’s Bryan Curtis speculating that ESPN simply “isn’t interested” in shows like Around the Horn anymore.

The impending end of the show was a topic of discussion for Nick Wright and Damonza Byrd on Thursday, with Wright calling the show the “most important sports show” ever in his eyes.

“I do not think it is an exaggeration to say, for me personally, Around the Horn was the single most important sports show that ever existed,” said Wright. “I know I wouldn’t be doing what I am doing now on television if not for Around the Horn. I’m 40 years old. For people in my generation, the combo in our teen years of PTI coming on the air and Around the Horn coming on after. For so many of us, the first show that we ever DVR’ed, being daily after school viewing. That show’s ability to give people reps on TV, opportunities to do TV, and what it has done for people in our industry’s careers, is unlike any other show that has ever existed.”

“For me, personally, Around the Horn was the single most important sports show that ever existed”@getnickwright reflects on the importance of Around the Horn to his career pic.twitter.com/SFezMvMWv2 — What’s Wright? with Nick Wright (@WhatsWrightShow) March 6, 2025

Wright went on to praise numerous personalities that featured on the show extensively for making it what it has become today. But perhaps none got more of a ringing endorsement than Tony Reali, the longtime host of the show since taking over for Max Kellerman in 2004.

“Tony Reali’s ability, from when he was a kid, taking over that show and kind of being the conscience of that show is one of the most impressive broadcasting feats in our industry ever,” added Wright. “Reali would tweet out texts he would send people saying he was going to invite someone on the show. There was a period of time that I thought I might be getting an invite. This is nine years ago. And Reali tweeted that he was getting ready to send out an invite to someone who had never been on the show. He described the person and I convinced myself it was me he was talking about.

“I remember I was in an airport and I was so nervous because I was going to be on the plane and wouldn’t get the text. I got on the plane, no service, get off the plane, turn my phone on, and no text. I check to see and it wasn’t me. It was such a goal and a valuable thing. And I’m sad it’s going to be gone.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Regardless of what the reason for ESPN cancelling Around the Horn truly is, the sheer amount of positive comments that the cast has received in the past few days for their work on the show just goes to show how much of an impact Around the Horn truly has had.