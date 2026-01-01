Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Hours ahead the Rose Bowl, Indiana got some bulletin board material for its College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup against Alabama. And it happened to come from Nick Saban’s golfing buddies.

Discussing the upcoming showdown between his former program and the Hoosiers on Thursday’s episode of College GameDay, Saban made it clear that both he and Alabama have no shortage of respect for the nation’s No. 1 team. The same, however, can’t be said for the 7-time national champion head coach’s golfing buddies in Tuscaloosa, who remain plenty confident about the Crimson Tide’s outlook in Pasadena.

“The amazing thing about this is how much respect we have for Indiana internally,” Saban said. “But I go play with my golfing buddies in Alabama, and they’re all on the first tee saying, ‘we should kick the shit out of Indiana.'”

The Hall of Fame head coach made it clear he doesn’t agree.

“I’m like, ‘What are you guys talking about? These guys are a really good team,'” Saban said. “And they said, ‘I can’t get it around my head that Indiana’s good in football because I think of them as a basketball school.’ And I’m telling ya, these guys have a helluva team. And the way they play defense and how physical they were against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. That was proof in the pudding for me.”

To Saban’s point, the Hoosiers enter Thursday night’s matchup as a 7.5-point favorite — a number that might even be deflated due to the historical comparison that his friends are clinging to. But despite laying claim to the playoff’s No. 1 seed and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Fernando Mendoza, there are many who have had a tough time giving Indiana its due, as the Hoosiers are hardly a traditional college football power.

But after knocking off Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, Indiana’s success under Curt Cignetti is becoming impossible to ignore. And while that may not be the case in Tuscaloosa just yet, that could very well change following the Rose Bowl on Thursday night.