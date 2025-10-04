Bill Belichick reunited with Nick Saban on Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, and it was one of the most unique displays of love and admiration ever recorded in sports.

Belichick joined the pregame show live on the field from Chapel Hill via satellite before North Carolina’s game against Clemson. Under normal circumstances, a Bill Belichick pregame interview just over an hour before kickoff seems like a disastrous idea. However, College GameDay presented a very friendly environment with his former coaching colleague Nick Saban and television running buddy Pat McAfee.

If you were looking for piercing, hard-hitting questions about Belichick’s difficult transition to college football and UNC’s poor start, this wasn’t the interview for you. Belichick did bring the College GameDay crew to laughter when he said that his team needed to do basically every fundamental better in order to be more consistent. He also optimistically spoke about future recruiting classes eventually turning the tide at North Carolina.

But by far the most interesting moment was when Kirk Herbstreit asked Belichick if he had any stories from the four years that he and Saban spent together on the staff of the Cleveland Browns. The UNC coach then lauded Saban and the impact that he had on his coaching life and how much he learned from the Alabama legend.

And in the words of a former College GameDay friend, Saban said “not so fast my friend” but in the most direct and blunt way possible.

Nick Saban says Bill Belichick is “full of s—” as the pair have a friendly debate over who taught the other one more about football. pic.twitter.com/XJlMA0LKsz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2025

“I’m very grateful for the relationship that I have with him and all the things I’ve learned from him. He’s the best that’s ever done it and like I said, it’s a real honor for me to just be with him for those four years and to have our relationship and friendship that’s almost life long in this career,” Belichick said.

“I’ve never thought in all the times we’ve been friends that I’d ever say you’re full of s—, but I learned a lot more from you than you ever learned from me,” Saban responded without blinking an eye.

“That’s not true, that is simply not true,” Belichick said with equal deference.

The irony in all of this is that these are the two most successful coaches in modern football history. One won a ton of championships on the college side while his brief stint as an NFL head coach didn’t work out. The other won a ton of championships in the professional game while he looks to be struggling to acclimate to the college game.

But can you imagine the Christmas Cards these two send one another? And just think, this is the way that they choose to compliment one another with effusive praise. Just imagine what might happen if you get on one of their bad sides? Thankfully, Nick Saban and Bill Belichick remain the best of friends in what is the ultimate football buddy story.