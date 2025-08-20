Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images

Nick Saban and Pat McAfee couldn’t be any more polar opposite in terms of the value they bring to ESPN’s College GameDay. But somehow, the pairing between the two just works, somewhat like the mid-1900s comedy duo Bud Abbott and Lou Costello.

McAfee brings the boisterous energy that college students in attendance at the live College GameDay shows crave. And Saban brings more of a strait-laced analysis and experience-driven approach to reign in McAfee’s over the top personality. This is quite similar to Abbott serving as the serious foil to Costello’s comedic antics in several 1940s movies.

Together, Saban and McAfee have brought a renaissance to College GameDay that is sorely needed in light of Lee Corso’s looming retirement. And on Monday at his annual Legacy Awards show, Saban offered some insight into why he believes he and McAfee work so well as colleagues.

“We are kind of Abbott and Costello up there,” said Saban. “I get that, but I think it’s a good mix of people, you know, on that set. But one thing that Pat has is a great instinct. What people don’t realize is, when we’re doing GameDay, we have 7,000 college students back here, and then we’ve got however many million people watching on TV, and how do you really keep both groups engaged? It’s a real challenge, and he has a great knack for that.

“That’s why he takes his shirt off, he dances, he does things that really shock me, as you can see the expression on my face when some of the things he did, but I really understand why. He’s smart, he’s a really good football person, and he has a great instinct for when to do something that keeps the show going and the people that are there engaged.”

The future of the Saban-McAfee pairing is a bit uncertain. Particularly given the fact that there were past rumors that McAfee could have interest in starting an independent version of College GameDay, though McAfee has made no public statements that this is a possibility in the near future.

However, for the time being, McAfee and Saban will serve as two of the brightest stars of ESPN’s college football coverage. And given the fact that College GameDay celebrated its most-watched regular season ever in 2024, you can certainly expect interest to be at or near an all-time high again in 2025.