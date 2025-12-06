Credit: ESPN

Whoever is in charge of the dump button for ESPN’s College GameDay has been kept on their toes this season.

Pat McAfee is obviously the most likely culprit any given week, but reporter Jess Sims also threw down an S-bomb on her own last week, much to the chagrin of some critics.

However, the sneaky cursing MVP of GameDay these days has to be Nick Saban, who has dropped plenty of NSFW words on the Saturday morning college football pregame show in his short stint there.

“Bullsh*t” seems to be his curseword of choice, and he dropped a few more of them on Saturday while chatting with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Specifically, Saban asked Smart what it would take for his Bulldogs to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game without relying on any of the usual “bullsh*t” coachspeak.

“So Kirby, I wanted to ask you, what are the critical factors, you know, going to be in this game?” Saban asked. “And I know all the bullsh*t that I taught you like, you know, control the line of scrimmage, be able to run the ball, stop the run, play well on third down, get off the field on third down, play well in the red zone, don’t give up explosive plays, turnovers, all that. We got that. So after all that bullsh*t, tell me what really is a factor in this game.”

“I really think situational football is so important,” Smart replied. “And all those things you talked about that were bullsh*t, we can put them to the side. I do think third down red area in the special teams, every time we’ve played in the SEC Championship, there’s been a monumental special teams play.

“I think those are really important, you know, but other than that, it’s all bullsh*t.”

For a conversation that was supposed to avoid all the bullsh*t, that was still a lot of bullsh*t.