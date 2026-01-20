Credit: ESPN

It was only a matter of time before legendary college football coach Nick Saban got the docuseries treatment.

ESPN, in partnership with production studio Words + Pictures, has commenced production on Saban, a six-episode docuseries “chronicling the life, legacy, and seminal impact of the most successful college football coach of all time, Nick Saban.”

“Directed by Russell Dinallo and produced by Words + Pictures’ Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen, and Alexa Conway along with Tom Rinaldi, with Gabe Honig serving as co-executive producer and showrunner, the series will tell the story of Nick Saban’s extraordinary career, highlighted by his 17 seasons at Alabama, where he led the team to six national titles and reestablished the Crimson Tide as the preeminent program in college football,” reads the press release.

“The series will peel back the curtain on the long, closely guarded world of Saban, with hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage from the locker room and practice fields, as well as many other behind-the- scenes moments in his career at Alabama, and prior to that, LSU, the Miami Dolphins, and Michigan State, among other stops. There’s also a wealth of present-day interviews with Saban and his wife, the legendary Ms. Terry Saban, whose own influence and impact played a massive role in Nick’s success as a coach and leader.”

Nick Saban began his head-coaching career with one season at Toledo before moving to Michigan State. He parlayed that into a job leading LSU, where he won his first national title. Following a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins, he returned to college and took over Alabama. Saban coached the Crimson Tide from 2007 to 2023, leading the team to six national championships in nine championship appearances, as well as 9 SEC titles and 10 SEC West Division championships. A five-time SEC Coach of the Year, Saban is widely considered one of the greatest football coaches of all time, if not the greatest.

After retiring, Saban has quickly cemented himself as a cornerstone of ESPN’s College GameDay and as a prominent leadership voice in college football.

“With my coaching days behind me, Ms. Terry and I have been doing a lot of reflection and realized we were ready to tell our story,” said Saban in a statement. “The team at Words + Pictures has encouraged me to really look back not just at my time at Alabama, but every stop along the way – and not just reflect on what happened but consider the process which made it happen. I interacted with a lot of players and coaches along the way, and I’m happy to see that so many of them have contributed to this docuseries. There’s a lot to tell, and I’m excited to share it all.”

Per the announcement, the docuseries will draw on over 30 hours of interviews with Saban and more than 80 with former players, assistant coaches, rivals, family, friends, and observers.

Details about premiere timing and episode rollout will be announced at a later date.