Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit on "ESPN College GameDay." Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit on “ESPN College GameDay.” (Awful Announcing on X/Twitter.)
By Andrew Bucholtz

It’s only Nick Saban’s second week on ESPN’s College GameDay, but he’s certainly getting attention there. The latest example of that came early Saturday in a discussion about paying players. There, Saban said even a highly-paid roster might not succeed if the money isn’t used well. But he did so in a rather profane way, and got quite the response from Kirk Herbstreit:

That did indeed draw quite the internet response. Here’s some of that:

Presumably, though, Saban didn’t overly offend his employers with this, with even the College GameDay account tweeting it (albeit with some censoring):

Saban got in another funny line later, too, in an interview with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney:

Saban’s first week on GameDay, from their Week 0 show in Ireland, drew a lot of strong reviews for him as a broadcaster. And his follow-up is continuing to be generally well-received. Many coaches who transition to broadcasting get some criticism for an unwillingness to fully sound off in aid of preserving relationships or future coaching opportunities, but that definitely doesn’t seem to be the case with Saban so far. He’s definitely out here saying what he thinks, even if some of it is profane.

