Every time a former head coach — or a former player, for that matter — makes their media debut, the headline usually reads “rave reviews,” only for some to not necessarily agree with that opinion. That’s okay; not every analyst is for everyone, but knowing how hard it is to be on television, it’s typically hard not to impress in your debut.

And Nick Saban did that and more.

This wasn’t Saban’s debut on ESPN; he had done previous work while still the head coach at the University of Alabama. He also made his debut on ABC’s coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft with the network. But this was his inaugural appearance on College GameDay as a full-fledged analyst, sharing the screen with familiar faces like Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and Desmond Howard. And he didn’t disappoint.

Don’t just take our word for it, either.

This transition has been amazing. Saban is very good at this. https://t.co/HrX6jwKWjv — Jesse Reed (@JesseReed78) August 24, 2024

Nick Saban has started strong is in his College GameDay debut. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 24, 2024

You get what you pay for. Saban has a big presence and a good hair game today. — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) August 24, 2024

Not even through his first full show…really like what Nick Saban brings to the table for @ESPNCFB and #collegegameday — 𝐖𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐮𝐫𝐡𝐚𝐦 (@WesDurham) August 24, 2024

We’ve jumped the shark @MarkEnnis he’s loveable now. It’s the self awareness and understanding the assignment for me https://t.co/qjdfQ2WmcR — Josh Campbell (@CampbellJD) August 24, 2024

20 mins into GameDay and Saban is trolling FSU fans. He is going to be so fun to watch this year 😂 pic.twitter.com/sgwCgmMke3 — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) August 24, 2024

Here are some highlights from Saban’s debut:

The College GameDay crew is introduced in Dublin, featuring Nick Saban now part of the team. Also, Pat McAfee: “The story last night for me was 30 Guinnesses.” 🏈📺🎙️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/6zHWg7tRyR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

And then, not even 20 minutes in, Saban was having fun with Florida State fans while trying to absolve himself and Kirk Herbstreit of blame.

“He didn’t have anything to do with them not getting in the playoff, and I didn’t either.”

Nick Saban wants to inform Kirk Herbstreit that he got 1,000 phone calls when Alabama made the CFP over Florida State. “He didn’t have anything to do with them not getting in the playoff, and I didn’t either.” pic.twitter.com/bmS9YIaNvp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

Then, Saban had a mea culpa, not apologizing for how he treated the media — and boy, he could be prickly — but understanding that he’s become what he once hated, or at least accosted. The transition has been seamless, and the self-actualization here is absolutely priceless.

“You know, I spent my entire coaching career accosting people who speculate, make predictions, and ask hypothetical questions. Now I’m in this world. This is my gig, and it’s hard.”

“You know, I spent my entire coaching career accosting people who speculate, make predictions, and ask hypothetical questions. Now I’m in this world. This is my gig, and it’s hard.” – Nick Saban 🏈🎙️😂 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/auCmR5bM9i — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

Alyssa Lang of ESPN and the SEC Network also had a great response to this.

The/My #1 rule of sideline interviews with coach Saban was always “no hypothetical or leading questions.” I never focused harder on articulating my words than when interviewing him…. this is great 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jU1Uhx8WH0 — Alyssa Lang (@AlyssaLang) August 24, 2024

Later in the show, Saban discussed the transfer portal in detail. While the portal may be good for Saban’s new career path, Verne Lundquist believes it ultimately drew the legendary head coach into retirement. Regardless, Saban sounded off about the pandora’s box that’s transcended college football and got quite honest about his dealings with it.

“When I retired, there were people camped out at Tuscaloosa to get players to go in the portal. So, if they wanted to look at somebody tampering, they should’ve done a little investigation right there.”

Nick Saban goes into detail on the transfer portal. & mixed in this quip: “When I retired, there were people camped out at Tuscaloosa to get players to go in the portal. So, if they wanted to look at somebody tampering, they should’ve done a little investigation right there.” pic.twitter.com/wSXG7dWQdR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

But he also showed that he isn’t afraid to talk about the literal Elephant in the room — his Crimson Tide — either. He talked about Kalen DeBoer being his successor, and with it being Week 0, there’s not much for him to praise or be critical of, but it’ll be interesting to see how he navigates those waters once they come about.

“I went and watched last week’s scrimmage… that team still has the same culture they had when I was the coach.”

On the SEC: “I see 6 or 7 teams that have a chance to win this, but somebody has to prove they can beat Georgia.”

Perhaps that somebody could be the coach who took over for him in Tuscaloosa.

Nick Saban on Kalen DeBoer and Alabama: “I went and watched last week’s scrimmage… that team still has the same culture they had when I was the coach.” On the SEC: “I see 6 or 7 teams that have a chance to win this, but somebody has to prove they can beat Georgia.” pic.twitter.com/SAPLy3Dvwn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

Then, Saban (and Kirk Herbstreit) shared their 12-team College Football Playoff predictions. Saban notably didn’t pick Alabama to win the SEC, but he did include the Crimson Tide as the No. 7 seed. The segment also featured the 72-year-old Saban saying, “ate out,” on live TV.

Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit share their 12-team College Football Playoff predictions entering the season. (Which features Saban saying “ate out” on television) pic.twitter.com/9SV52ZCr2y — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 24, 2024

There’s an entire college football season ahead after Week 0, but Saban has already made a name for himself in the media. It’ll be interesting to see how he navigates the waters of analyzing his former team, Alabama, without bias. It’ll also be worth watching his growth as a media personality and whether he can maintain his initial charm and insight.