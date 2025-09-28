Nick Saban is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

This might come as a shock, but Nick Saban picked Alabama.

In fact, the 73-year-old former head coach was the only one of the College GameDay panelists to go with the Crimson Tide. The rest of the set — not including Kirk Herbstreit, who was calling the game for ABC — went with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs, expecting the fifth-ranked team in the country to hold off an embattled Alabama team in Athens.

They did not. Kalen DeBoer’s squad came into Sanford Stadium and left with what’s become his signature win during his helm in Tuscaloosa. Saban was the only one who saw it happening, and that’s only because he let his heart make the selection. Logic would’ve gone with Georgia. Vegas, at -2.5, went with the Bulldogs.

But it wasn’t to be.

The stars aligned for the man who replaced Saban at the University of Alabama. And the stars aligned for Saban, too. With everyone throwing dirt at DeBoer and trying to kick the Crimson Tide when they’re down, Saban has carefully crafted his words, not trying to place too much pressure on his successor. He’s been supportive, fully understanding that filling his shoes while roaming the sidelines of Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium is no easy task.

And in being supportive, he picked Alabama to pull off the upset. It’s not like that’s breaking news. Desmond Howard doesn’t pick against Michigan. Pat McAfee doesn’t pick against West Virginia. Do we think Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart are picking against Notre Dame and USC, respectively? Call it homerism, call it whatever you want, but these are how former athletes and coaches do their duties on the college football morning shows.

Saban’s no different, but he was on Saturday. At least from Howard, McAfee, and LaVar Arrington in Happy Valley.

“We have a home in Georgia. We have a home in Alabama. I would like to not pick this game, because I would like for neither one of those homes to get vandalized,” Saban said on Week 5’s College GameDay. “I’m asking for your help. I’ve got to pick it with my heart, man. Roll Tide.”

‘I gotta pick it with my heart man, Roll Tide’ Nick Saban picks Alabama to beat Georgia. pic.twitter.com/ZrZaXlYgVo — Patrick Greenfield (@PCGreenfield) September 27, 2025

Saban spent 17 years building Alabama into a dynasty, so of course, he wasn’t going to pick against them on national TV. He’ll get to do it all over again next week when GameDay heads to Tuscaloosa for Alabama-Vanderbilt, where picking the Crimson Tide will be a lot easier.