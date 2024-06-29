Sharks fans drowns out NHL Draft coverage Credit: ESPN A San Jose Sharks fan’s loud shouts and cheers drowned out ESPN’s NHL Draft coverage.
Did ESPN introduce a new feature, “Annoying Mic’d Up Fan,” during the NHL Draft Friday night?

It sure sounded like that at one point during the broadcast from Las Vegas’ Sphere. As expected, the San Jose Sharks selected Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick, with Sharks great — and former No. 1 overall pick — Joe Thornton making the announcement.

Yet during that entire segment of the draft, which showed Thornton walking to the stage, making the announcement, Celebrini hugging loved ones, then taking the stage to put on a Sharks jersey, one fan’s shouts and cheers dominated ESPN’s audio.

And it apparently wasn’t just on the ESPN feed — the fan was so noticeably loud that as Thornton walked to the stage he glanced in the fan’s direction with a surprised look.

No, it was not a new “Annoying Mic’d Up Fan” feature from ESPN, just a very excited — and extremely loud — fan. Eventually, as the fan’s shouts continued, ESPN got a shot of him raising his arm in the air and, of course, shouting some more.


The incident should remind all of us that the word “fan” is an abbreviation of “fanatic.” At least we know the unidentified fan likes the selection of Celebrini at No. 1 overall.

Fans were mostly irritated by the rowdy fan, although a few were amused.


