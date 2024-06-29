A San Jose Sharks fan’s loud shouts and cheers drowned out ESPN’s NHL Draft coverage.

Did ESPN introduce a new feature, “Annoying Mic’d Up Fan,” during the NHL Draft Friday night?

It sure sounded like that at one point during the broadcast from Las Vegas’ Sphere. As expected, the San Jose Sharks selected Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick, with Sharks great — and former No. 1 overall pick — Joe Thornton making the announcement.

Yet during that entire segment of the draft, which showed Thornton walking to the stage, making the announcement, Celebrini hugging loved ones, then taking the stage to put on a Sharks jersey, one fan’s shouts and cheers dominated ESPN’s audio.

And it apparently wasn’t just on the ESPN feed — the fan was so noticeably loud that as Thornton walked to the stage he glanced in the fan’s direction with a surprised look.

No, it was not a new “Annoying Mic’d Up Fan” feature from ESPN, just a very excited — and extremely loud — fan. Eventually, as the fan’s shouts continued, ESPN got a shot of him raising his arm in the air and, of course, shouting some more.

The San Jose Sharks selected Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, and one Sharks fan in the background loved everything about it. Here’s how it looked and sounded on the ESPN broadcast. 🏒🦈🎙️📺🗣️ pic.twitter.com/SSjdYOzTxC — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 28, 2024



The incident should remind all of us that the word “fan” is an abbreviation of “fanatic.” At least we know the unidentified fan likes the selection of Celebrini at No. 1 overall.

Fans were mostly irritated by the rowdy fan, although a few were amused.

Love they found the most obnoxious sounding Sharks fan in the world to be parked beside a mic at the draft… Can’t lie it kinda killed the moment. LOL. #NHLDraft #NHL pic.twitter.com/DfNwGPtKhQ — Ryan Ohashi (@Osmashi) June 28, 2024

Whoever that annoying San Jose Sharks fan is on TV screaming in the background has been annoying both me and my eardrums #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/JuEj8xKCKm — Braydyn Lents (@LentsBraydyn) June 28, 2024

This one Sharks fan yelling at the top of his lungs is absolutely hilarious — Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) June 28, 2024

That same fan at the end of the first round…. https://t.co/IWqH0cjNJH pic.twitter.com/nX6lwLsIPL — Sam I Am (@SJVI11) June 28, 2024

This is so great on the crowd mic 😂 https://t.co/2gTZ8HLA3W — Matt Reynoldson (@Matt_Reynoldson) June 28, 2024

Can someone give that SJ Sharks fan a tranquilizer or maybe get him away from the freaking microphone as he screams at the top of his lungs non stop?#NHLDraft — Lenny (@LennyLeonardNYC) June 28, 2024



