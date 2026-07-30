Edit via Liam McGuire

ESPN formally acquired NFL Network on April 1, and starting July 30 the network is available directly to ESPN subscribers.

On Thursday, ESPN announced that NFL Network programming is now available to all ESPN subscribers with access to the Unlimited tier of the ESPN app. That now includes most major cable, satellite, and virtual pay-TV distributors after YouTube TV subscribers gained access to Unlimited earlier this week. It also means that anyone who purchases ESPN Unlimited directly or in one of Disney’s bundled streaming offerings can now access NFL Network content at no additional charge.

The inclusion of NFL Network within ESPN Unlimited means subscribers will now be able to access NFL Network’s seven exclusive regular-season games, five of which are part of the league’s International Series with the other two being a doubleheader in Week 16, directly within the ESPN app. NFL Network will also air 19 preseason games next month, which will also be available along with the channel’s usual daily live programming like Good Morning Football and The Insiders.

Thursday’s launch marks the final major step in what has been an exceedingly quick merging of operations for ESPN and NFL Network. After the acquisition was announced last summer, several reports indicated the formal combination would take a minimum of one year, but possibly two years, to receive the requisite regulatory approvals. Instead, the deal was approved by federal regulators in February, merely six months after it was announced. By April, NFL Network was under ESPN control. And now, NFL Network has been fully integrated into ESPN’s platforms.

Whatever the circumstances behind the fast-tracked approval were, ESPN has to be thrilled with the timeline. NFL Network is now fully under its purview and available to ESPN subscribers in the same season ESPN is set to air its first-ever Super Bowl broadcast.

Unfortunately, the merger has also meant wholesale changes by way of extensive layoffs at the Worldwide Leader, which were particularly targeted towards NFL talent to eliminate duplicative roles. Prominent personalities like Ryan Clark and Tom Pelissero were shown the door, along with countless behind-the-scenes personnel.

Now, however, fans are starting to see some of the positives of the deal. No longer will NFL fans need to subscribe separately to ESPN and NFL Network; they’ll both be available in one place and one one app.