Credit: ESPN

As soon as they realized they’d all picked the Houston Texans to beat the New England Patriots, everyone on NFL Live knew they’d screwed up.

The moment occurred on Friday’s show and made for hilarious television. Host Hannah Storm was going through the analysts’ predictions for each of the weekend’s NFL Playoff games, revealing which team she, Mina Kimes, Ryan Clark, Dan Orlovsky, and Marcus Spears had picked beforehand. When they got to the Texans-Patriots game, Storm revealed that they’d unanimously picked the upset, horrifying everyone.

Wait for the NFL Live crew to realize they all picked Houston 😭 pic.twitter.com/62sNKE0MVj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2026

Every panel member immediately realized what they’d done and reacted accordingly. Mina Kimes tried to hide, Ryan Clark wanted his vote changed, Dan Orlovsky covered his face with his hands, and Marcus Spears kept saying “This is bad.”

Kimes even went ahead and admitted defeat before the game was played.

Sure enough, the Patriots handily defeated the Texans 28-16 on Sunday, advancing to the AFC Championship Game. And you better believe the NFL Live crew heard about it, including from New England. However, they were ready with their mea culpas.

lmao I look like I’m about to get punched in the face (accurate) https://t.co/L2G2hI1dm4 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 18, 2026

Picked against Pats while being in Vermont That’s on me. https://t.co/h12YE4ESgs — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 18, 2026

Getting dunked on by Cardi B….an honor and a privilege tbh https://t.co/yR7h8GGMzD — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) January 18, 2026

We all thought we were being clever/loved the HOU D and no one wanted to just pick favorites across the board. Sadly we do not discuss beforehand [image or embed] — Mina Kimes (@minakimes.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 3:27 PM

Being able to have fun with it when you’re wrong is part of the job description, and the NFL Live crew is always good-natured and willing to play ball, even if they get out over their skis from time to time.

Plus, the segment gave us some all-timer screenshots to keep handy.