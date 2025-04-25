Screen grab: Pat McAfee Draft Spectacular

In the three weeks since officially being hired by ESPN, Peter Schrager has seemingly been omnipresent on the Worldwide Leader’s airwaves. It hasn’t been uncommon to see the former NFL Network star on Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and/or NFL Live, oftentimes all within the same day.

So it was somewhat curious to see Schrager’s presence at the NFL Draft — at least on linear television — limited to a pre-draft hit alongside fellow ESPN insider Adam Schefter. But after his showing on Pat McAfee’s 2025 Draft Spectacular, it seems like a safe bet that won’t be the case for long.

While Schrager’s recent arrival at ESPN might have made it too late to squeeze him on the main stage where Mike Greenberg, Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and Mel Kiper Jr. discussed Shedeur Sanders and sometimes even the rest of the draft, he was right at home on McAfee’s digital special. Sitting alongside producer/co-host Anthony “Tone Digz” DiGuilio, Schrager provided his trademark mix of insider info, analysis,s and humor that has made him such a rising star in the industry in recent years.

After each pick, the former Good Morning Football co-host seemed to have some sort of exclusive nugget or story regarding the player and/or team being talked about that you could tell he had specifically sought out. For Travis Hunter, it was about how the reigning Heisman Trophy winner not only spoke with Charles Woodson before Colorado’s game against UCF last season but then opted to attend his son’s game. For Abdul Carter, it was about how when James Franklin recruited the All-American pass-rusher, the first thing the Penn State head coach saw when he walked in his living room was the 4-star prospect bench pressing.

As one-offs, each story might not have been particularly noteworthy in itself. But when combined, it made for quite the experience, leaving viewers waiting with bated breath after each selection for Schrager’s exclusive insight.

Meanwhile, on ESPN’s main feed, Kiper and Riddick fell just short of sulking that none of the league’s 32 teams agreed with their evaluations of Shedeur Sanders. Say what you will about McAfee — and we’ve certainly said plenty — but there’s no question about what ESPN’s most entertaining NFL Draft feed currently is.

It started last year with the sports media debut of Bill Belichick and continued this year with the additions of Mike McCarthy and Peter Schrager. But while McCarthy may have been auditioning for other media gigs as he takes a year off from coaching, it was Schrager who stole the show.

Presumably, his bosses at ESPN took notice, and it will be interesting to see where his draft insights are made available this time next year. It also speaks volumes about Schrager’s versatility that he’d be just as capable of fitting in on ESPN’s main stage as he was cutting it up with McAfee and the boys on Thursday night.

Three weeks i,n and Peter Schrager has proven to be nothing short of a home run hire for the Worldwide Leader. And while it remains to be seen where he’ll be utilized for the draft in 2026, this much is clear: he won’t be hard to find.