The latest edition of ESPN’s E60 will have a bit of a lighter tone.

Premiering on Sunday, November 13th at 1 PM on ESPN (and also available on ESPN+), The Band is on the Field revisits “The Play,” the iconic Stanford-Cal finish from 40 years ago. Jeremy Schaap hosts.

Here’s a trailer.

40 years ago this November….

“..the most amazing, sensational, dramatic…exciting, thrilling finish in the history of college football!” Stories you’ve never heard, until now. E60 Presents, “The Band is on the Field”

?Sunday | 1 PM/ET | ESPN pic.twitter.com/jAqC4ZfRU3 — E60 (@E60) November 8, 2022

And here’s a blurb from ESPN’s release.

When Stanford band members believed their team had won the game, they began to rush the field, but the game was not over. At this same moment, Cal was lining up for a desperate kick return, which against all odds the Bears would keep alive, with five laterals and the most unlikely comeback in the annals of football. E60 travels the country to speak with more than 40 people intimately involved with “The Play”, including Stanford trombone player, Gary Tyrrell, who was famously knocked down in the end zone by Cal’s Kevin Moen, who scored the winning touchdown. Moen is also interviewed. As is Joe Starkey, the Cal Radio announcer, whose six immortal words, “the band is on the field,” are etched into college football history.

The feature was also the subject of Thursday’s ESPN Daily podcast.

New #ESPNDaily x @E60: Forty years ago, Stanford-Cal ended on the most absurd, miraculous play in football history. So @JeremySchaap tells us the inside story of an incredibly drunk band; John Elway; and how Cal saved their own ass — by grabbing it ?? https://t.co/bLiqihsra2 pic.twitter.com/o9yFj6w4aZ — Pablo Torre (@PabloTorre) November 10, 2022

Given how heavy some recent editions of E60 have been (the Munich Massacre, abuse in the NWSL, the Qatar World Cup), this seems like it will be a welcome change of pace for the franchise. The heavy, emotional, well-researched stories are E60’s bread and butter, but every so often, dropping a palate cleanser like this feature is the right decision.

