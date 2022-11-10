ESPNNCAABy Joe Lucia on

The latest edition of ESPN’s E60 will have a bit of a lighter tone.

Premiering on Sunday, November 13th at 1 PM on ESPN (and also available on ESPN+), The Band is on the Field revisits “The Play,” the iconic Stanford-Cal finish from 40 years ago. Jeremy Schaap hosts.

Here’s a trailer.

And here’s a blurb from ESPN’s release.

When Stanford band members believed their team had won the game, they began to rush the field, but the game was not over. At this same moment, Cal was lining up for a desperate kick return, which against all odds the Bears would keep alive, with five laterals and the most unlikely comeback in the annals of football.

E60 travels the country to speak with more than 40 people intimately involved with “The Play”, including Stanford trombone player, Gary Tyrrell, who was famously knocked down in the end zone by Cal’s Kevin Moen, who scored the winning touchdown. Moen is also interviewed.

As is Joe Starkey, the Cal Radio announcer, whose six immortal words, “the band is on the field,” are etched into college football history.

The feature was also the subject of Thursday’s ESPN Daily podcast.

Given how heavy some recent editions of E60 have been (the Munich Massacre, abuse in the NWSL, the Qatar World Cup), this seems like it will be a welcome change of pace for the franchise. The heavy, emotional, well-researched stories are E60’s bread and butter, but every so often, dropping a palate cleanser like this feature is the right decision.

[ESPN]

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia