The endless revolving door that is ESPN Radio’s lineup will go under another transformation as two new national shows are added to their weekday schedule.

Last month, Sarah Spain announced she was leaving ESPN Radio after six years on the network, which paved the way for more changes to be made. As per an ESPN release, Spain’s co-host Jason Fitz is moving from the evening timeslot into early afternoons. Fitz will join current ESPN analyst and former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas to fill the radio network’s noon – 3pm EST timeslot.

Fitz & Harry replace Alan Hahn and Bart Scott, who will remain in the timeslot, but as a fully local show for 98.7 ESPN New York. That station is set to undergo changes of its own to better compete with WFAN.

Filling the void left by Spain and Fitz in the 7 – 9pm timeslot on ESPN Radio will be Joe Fortenbaugh and Amber Wilson. Fortenbaugh spent six years as a morning radio host on 95.7 The Game in San Francisco before leaving the Bay Area to bring his sports gambling prowess to ESPN in 2020.

The Daily Wager host and contributor now makes his return to weekday radio alongside Wilson, who similarly has a long resume in the medium. Wilson, a practicing attorney, hosted on the now-defunct 790 The Ticket in Miami for five years from 2016-2021 in addition to various fill-in and part-time gigs on ESPN Radio. She’ll now host Joe and Amber daily with Fortenbaugh.

“Both of these shows create exciting new opportunities for signature voices across ESPN’s platforms to bring their expertise to the radio audience every weekday,” Amanda Gifford, vice president, sports content strategy & ESPN Audio said in the press release. “We know these shows will be a great addition to our strong existing lineup, led by our signature morning show Keyshawn, JWill & Max.”

The changes will take effect on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

As mentioned in that release, ESPN Radio’s signature morning show featuring Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman is scheduled to remain intact. But Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported more changes could be looming there after 98.7 ESPN New York dropped the trio from its lineup in favor of local programming.

