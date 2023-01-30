The latest edition of ESPN’s E60 docuseries spotlights a team that is talked about every NFL season when the final undefeated team loses – the 1972 Miami Dolphins.

Focusing on the NFL’s lone undefeated team, The Perfect Machine features new and archival interviews with members of the team, along with media members and opponents.

Here’s a blurb from ESPN’s release.

In more than six months of filming, E60’s Jeremy Schaap interviewed 16 living members of the ’72 Dolphins, as well as opponents and members of the media who covered the team. The list includes Pro Football Hall of Famers Paul Warfield, Larry Csonka, Larry Little, Bob Griese and Joe Namath. On the 50th anniversary of the Dolphins’ Super Bowl VII victory, they reflect on how perfection happened, and how the coach, Don Shula, was able to take a team that was the worst in the league was just a few years earlier and turn it into, as Csonka says, “The Perfect Machine.” Other members of the ’72 Dolphins interviewed for the program include Manny Fernandez, Mercury Morris, Bob Heinz, Charlie Babb, Doug Crusan, Howard Kindig, Jim Del Gaizo, Larry Ball, Larry Seiple, Vern Den Herder, Marv Fleming and Dick Anderson. Via archival video, viewers hear from Shula as well as other deceased members of the team including Bob Kuechenberg, Garo Yepremian, Jim Mandich, Nick Buoniconti, Jim Kiick, Earl Morrall, Bob Matheson, and Norm Evans.

And here’s a trailer from a couple weeks ago.

50 years ago today the @MiamiDolphins won Super Bowl VII completing the first and only undefeated season in @NFL history. Here’s a first look at E60’s “The Perfect Machine” ? Feb 5 | Noon ET | ABC pic.twitter.com/DL8Nj3o9mG — E60 (@E60) January 14, 2023

This is the first of two NFL documentaries premiering on Sunday. Bullies of Baltimore, ESPN’s 30 for 30 about the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, premieres at 8:30 PM on ESPN.

The Perfect Machine premieres Sunday, February 5th on ABC at 12 PM, prior to the Pro Bowl Games. It’ll be available to stream on ESPN+ following its first airing.

