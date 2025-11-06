While ESPN Bet is coming to an end, the Worldwide Leader isn’t abandoning sports betting.

Minutes after the Disney-owned company announced that it had mutually agreed to terminate its partnership with Penn Entertainment, bringing an end to its branded sportsbook, ESPN announced that it is entering a new multiyear endorsement deal with DraftKings. Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel first reported the news of the ESPN-DraftKings deal.

As a part of the deal, DraftKings will become the “exclusive official sportsbook and odds provider of ESPN.” Additionally, DraftKings will be integrated into the betting tab within the network’s app, with customers receiving special promotions for the ESPN Unlimited streaming service.

The agreement will go into effect on Dec. 1 — the same day ESPN will officially end its partnership with Penn. A release also states that “ESPN BET will shift to a sports betting content brand with DraftKings Sportsbook integrations,” with the brand being anchored by the ESPN BET Live show, which currently airs weekdays at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

“Our betting approach has focused on offering an integrated experience within our products,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “Working with DraftKings, a leader in the space, will allow us to build upon that foundation, continue to super-serve passionate sports fans and grow our ESPN direct-to-consumer business. We are excited about this new collaboration with DraftKings.”

Added DraftKings CEO and co-founder Jason Robins: “ESPN’s unmatched visibility across the world of sports make this collaboration a natural fit. As an innovative leader in digital sports entertainment, DraftKings is uniquely positioned to integrate our technology and products with ESPN’s iconic brand and storytelling power. Together, we’re delivering a seamless, engaging, and responsible experience that elevates how fans connect with live sports.”

While the end of ESPN’s partnership with Penn came amid concerns regarding conflicts of interest while covering various sports betting scandals, it would have been naïve to think the network would have exited the sports gambling space. While such conflicts of interest may still exist, the optics here are seemingly better, plus ESPN no longer has to have its name attached to a struggling product.

As for DraftKings, the new deal only furthers the sportsbook’s reach, adding to a portfolio that also includes a similar endorsement deal with Barstool Sports. In many ways, it appears the network is following a blueprint similar to the one that Dave Portnoy’s company first laid out when it exited its own partnership with Penn in 2023.