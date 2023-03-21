College basketball’s success this past weekend wasn’t just limited to the men’s tournament.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the first round of the women’s tournament, airing on Friday and Saturday, averaged 272,000 viewers, up 27% from last year.

2023 #MarchMadness #NCAAWBB First Round viewership is up 27% over 2022 ? 875 MILLION minutes consumed, the most on record! pic.twitter.com/pPePzwQsYu — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 21, 2023

Six first round games topped 400,000 viewers, led by a pair of ABC games on Saturday. Tennessee’s win over Saint Louis averaged 639,000 viewers, followed closely by UConn’s win over Vermont, which averaged 636,000 viewers.

Full viewership for the second round, which took place on Sunday and Monday, isn’t currently available. However, two Sunday games on ABC topped a million viewers. Iowa’s win over Georgia averaged 1.457 million viewers, and South Carolina’s win over South Florida averaged 1.139 million viewers. Several other Sunday games topped 400,000 viewers, including Michigan-LSU (676,000 on ESPN), Ole Miss-Stanford (665,000 on ESPN), Arizona-Maryland (497,000 on ESPN), and Mississippi State-Notre Dame (403,000 on ESPN).

Ultimately, while these numbers pale in comparison to those racked up by most of the men’s tournament games on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV, it’s an overall strong start, especially when compared to those in prior years.

[Data via ShowBuzz Daily]