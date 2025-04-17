Photo Credit: ESPN

Around 16,000 homes and other structures were destroyed as a result of the recent Los Angeles wildfires back in January, with around 150,000 residents ultimately being displaced. And with that, unfortunately, came the loss of treasured possessions that you simply can’t put a price tag on.

On Wednesday’s edition of NBA Today on ESPN from their L.A. Live studio, a pair of diehard Lakers fans, Nick Angelich and his eight-year-old son George Angelich, shared a bit of their story on how they were affected by the Palisades fire in particular.

The Angelich family was unfortunately one of the 16,000 to lose their homes. And as a result, they lost a signed Robert Horry jersey that was in their home, which Nick Angelich described on the show.

“Yeah, it’s a jersey that we have had for a long time,” said Angelich. “Signed by Robert Horry, big shot Rob, Lakers legend. And unfortunately, we didn’t bring it out along with the rest of the things. It’s one of the many things that we miss.”

Initially, the Angelich family thought that they were simply coming on the show to hang out with the cast. However, folks behind the scenes at NBA Today had different plans, surprising Nick and George with an appearance from Robert Horry, who came with a jersey in hand that he would later sign.

“Well, you thought you were coming here to hang out with us on NBA Today,” said NBA Today host Malika Andrews. “And we loved having you here. But we also wanted to make sure that we could do a very, very small part in helping you rebuild. And so, we have Robert Horry here in studio with a jersey just for you, George.”

“What’s up, George?” said Horry as he walked out. “How are you doing, brother? You think you can wear this?”

The highlight of NBA Today 💜✨ 8-year-old George and his dad, Nick, lost their a signed Robert Horry jersey in the Palisades fire in January when their home burned down. We were able to help him receive another one from Big Shot Bob himself. pic.twitter.com/HDWYbMTNRC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 16, 2025

While this gesture obviously won’t bring back the rest of the lost possessions and the emotional damage for the Angelich family caused by the fires, it will hopefully at least put a smile on their face as they attempt to recover from the devastating reality of having to essentially restart their life after losing their home.