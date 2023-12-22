NBA Today analysts Becky Hammon and Kendrick Perkins had an interesting debate on New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson Thursday that featured some good one-liners along with keen insight on small NBA players.

The show’s panel talked about the Knicks, who entered the day 16-11, but Hammon thinks they’re not on the same level as the Eastern Conference’s top teams.

“[The Knicks] don’t have a dude … you got to have a 1A dude,” she said. “They’re missing that.”

“They do have that dude,” Perkins responded.

“Who?” Hammon asked.

“Jalen Brunson,” Perkins responded.

The Knicks point guard is averaging 25.3 points per game, but he is 6-foot-2, and Hammon has an issue with his size.

“He’s too small,” Hammon said. “I’ve got a philosophy. If your best player is small, you’re not winning.”

Hammon then went on to list a handful of great players on the short side who never won an NBA title.

“John Stockton, Allen Iverson, Steve Nash, you can go down the list,” Hammon said. “Steph Curry is the only one … but he’s also the greatest shooter to ever walk the planet.”

“OK, but we’re living in a new age, a new day,” Perkins responded.

The Knicks will eventually find out if Brunson can be that “dude” every championship team needs to lead the way. The only thing Hammon and Perkins missed was a sly reference to Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski, Jeff Bridges’ character in the classic film The Big Lebowski.

NBA fans generally agreed with Hammon’s take on the topic.

