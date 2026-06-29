Photo Credit: ESPN2

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is right around the corner, and it will be even easier to watch this year because of a new ABC simulcast.

ESPN has aired the contest on various networks since 2003 but has never aired it over-the-air. That will change this year, as ESPN announced that the contest will feature an ABC simulcast as part of the network’s Disney Celebrates America programming on July 4.

Coverage begins with the women’s competition at 10:45 a.m., which will be streaming only. The men’s competition will begin at 12:00 p.m. on ESPN2. ABC will simulcast coverage for 30 minutes beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The Sports Reporters host Jeremy Schaap and Major League Eating President Rich Shea, alongside SEC Network/soccer analyst Marion Crowder in her Hot Dog Contest debut, will be on the call for the festivities.

If you really like hot dogs, ESPN Unlimited and the ESPN App will offer an alternate viewing option with an isolation camera focused on top-ranked men’s eater Joey Chestnut and top-ranked female eater Miki Sudo.

Disney Celebrates America will be a 24-hour event beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 3. In addition to the hot dog contest, ABC will also air a special two-hour edition of SportsCenter at 5:00 p.m. ET. Hosted by Kevin Negandhi and Christine Williamson, the show “will include features on iconic American sports moments and the enduring cultural impact of sports in America, complemented by essays and SC Featured storytelling.”

The new simulcast on ABC, in addition to the marathon surrounding it, could boost viewership of the Hot Dog Contest. Over-the-air networks often boost viewership, and the contest could see an additional lift from holiday out-of-home viewing on July 4.

The 2011 edition was the most-watched live Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on record, with 1.95 million viewers.